Dallas, TX

'Boneyard' skate park opens this weekend in Garland

GARLAND, Texas — North Texas skaters have a new playground to ride on as the city of Garland has opened a massive new skate park this weekend. "The Boneyard in Garland" had its grand opening Saturday at Rick Oden Park. This park is the first opened in the city and is the second largest in the state at 46,000 square feet.
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas

A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected. 
French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal

This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
