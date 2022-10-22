Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Free Tool-Sharing Programs Help Residents Keep Properties Up to Code
The economy may be shrinking, and while the grass may not always be greener on the other side, it still grows in residential neighborhoods. And if you can’t afford a lawn service or your own lawnmower, tall grass can easily put a dent in your budget if yu rack up a lot of code violations.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Dallas mayor tours completed deck over I-35E in Oak Cliff
Workers have completed Phase One of the new Dallas deck park over I-35 near the Dallas Zoo. While the park portion of what will be known as Southern Gateway Park has not even begun, the deck itself spanning I-35 near Ewing Avenue is now in place
'Boneyard' skate park opens this weekend in Garland
GARLAND, Texas — North Texas skaters have a new playground to ride on as the city of Garland has opened a massive new skate park this weekend. "The Boneyard in Garland" had its grand opening Saturday at Rick Oden Park. This park is the first opened in the city and is the second largest in the state at 46,000 square feet.
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
New Fort Worth ISD superintendent is on a serious mission to improve learning
FORT WORTH, Texas — The new superintendent for the Fort Worth Independent School District is quickly earning the respect and support of educators, parents and students throughout the district. Dr. Angelica Ramsey is not the type of leader to sit behind a desk to run the district. Ramsey has...
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
Reunion Tower is getting a new restaurant
The space at the top of Reunion Tower in Dallas will have a new steak and seafood restaurant next year. The new restaurant will be called Crown Block. It will serve steak and seafood.
'Either slow down or move over' | Royse City officer struck last year turns to advocacy
ROYSE CITY, Texas — Officer Michael Baley of Royse City Police just returned to his job in January of 2022. He came back after undergoing physical therapy for seven months after being struck by a vehicle while on the job. WFAA reached out to Baley after yet another officer, Steve Nothem of Carrollton police, was struck by a passing vehicle.
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal
This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
Dallas Methodist Hospital to add more security after deadly shooting
DALLAS — Officials with Dallas Methodist Hospital said they will be adding more security at the hospital after the tragedy on Saturday morning. Two hospital employees were killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor. While the hospital is adding more security, the mood at the...
DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
