Read full article on original website
Related
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, October 22, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, October 22, 2022. Incident Address: 1230 MAIN ST; NEZ PERCE CO COURTHOUSE. Requesting welfare check on friend. Hasn’t seen or heard from her in a few days. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L16420 Agency Assistance. Incident Address: 200 Blk GLASS...
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
Why do most residents of Spokane never leave Spokane?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Spokane, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Longtime Spokane restaurant Azar’s officially closes on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 42 years of service, Azar’s is officially closing its doors on Saturday. Katy Azar, the owner of the Greek restaurant, says she chose to close the beloved restaurant and retire. She says after 42 years, she’s ready to take on a less physical job, planning to pursue a real estate career. The beloved restaurant closes at...
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
Former Orchards Wells Fargo Building Moved, New Intersection Plans Being Considered
LEWISTON - After the Wells Fargo Branch at 303 Thain Road closed in July 2021, the building has sat empty. P1FCU recently purchased the property and decided to move it to move the building off the lot to a new location where it will be used as a non-customer facing, staff operations area.
MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane closing on November 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness location in downtown Spokane is closing at the end of the month. MUV Fitness spokesperson Jamie Izaks sad they are closing because fewer and fewer people are going to the gym. Izaks released the following statement on the closure. MÜV Fitness recently made the difficult decision to close our Downtown Spokane location. It will...
Tri-State Urology Welcomes Duncan Harris, MD as New Provider
CLARKSTON - On Monday, October 24, Duncan Harris, MD, officially joined Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris is a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience in all facets of general urology, including benign prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology, and urologic cancers. He becomes the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
KXLY
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
Fall Burning Season in Moscow Set to Open Friday
MOSCOW - City of Moscow Fire Officials have announced that this year's fall burning season will run from October 21 – November 20, 2022. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings, and brush only. A written permit is not required for this burning period; however, persons who...
adventuresofaplusk.com
13+ FUN things to do in Spokane, Washington! (+ 3 day itinerary!)
Looking to explore Spokane, Washington? In this guide we’re sharing 13+ fun things to do in Spokane, Washington, plus tips for your visit and an itinerary!. Western Washington tends to get a lot of the love by both locals and visitors to Washington and we’ll admit it, when we lived in Seattle we often stuck to exploring the western side of the state. But we had been missing out on Eastern Washington, specifically Spokane!
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death
COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
idaho.gov
Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
FOX 28 Spokane
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 2