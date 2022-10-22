ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 2

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, October 22, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, October 22, 2022. Incident Address: 1230 MAIN ST; NEZ PERCE CO COURTHOUSE. Requesting welfare check on friend. Hasn’t seen or heard from her in a few days. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L16420 Agency Assistance. Incident Address: 200 Blk GLASS...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police investigating body found by Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane closing on November 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness location in downtown Spokane is closing at the end of the month. MUV Fitness spokesperson Jamie Izaks sad they are closing because fewer and fewer people are going to the gym. Izaks released the following statement on the closure. MÜV Fitness recently made the difficult decision to close our Downtown Spokane location. It will...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Tri-State Urology Welcomes Duncan Harris, MD as New Provider

CLARKSTON - On Monday, October 24, Duncan Harris, MD, officially joined Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris is a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience in all facets of general urology, including benign prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology, and urologic cancers. He becomes the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY

First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Fall Burning Season in Moscow Set to Open Friday

MOSCOW - City of Moscow Fire Officials have announced that this year's fall burning season will run from October 21 – November 20, 2022. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings, and brush only. A written permit is not required for this burning period; however, persons who...
MOSCOW, ID
adventuresofaplusk.com

13+ FUN things to do in Spokane, Washington! (+ 3 day itinerary!)

Looking to explore Spokane, Washington? In this guide we’re sharing 13+ fun things to do in Spokane, Washington, plus tips for your visit and an itinerary!. Western Washington tends to get a lot of the love by both locals and visitors to Washington and we’ll admit it, when we lived in Seattle we often stuck to exploring the western side of the state. But we had been missing out on Eastern Washington, specifically Spokane!
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death

COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
SANDPOINT, ID
idaho.gov

Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
SAINT MARIES, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy