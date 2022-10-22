ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Mills Foundation hosts plane pull at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND (WGME) - Do you think you could pull a jet down a runway?. Hundreds grouped together to do just that to benefit our veterans injured in combat. Teams of 20 pulled an 80-ton Fed Ex plane across the runway of the Portland Jetport to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team

READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries

A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
Two people injured in Casco shooting

CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
Car crashes into Westbrook church

WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
Biddeford Tigers honor 1980 state championship team

BIDDEFORD (WGME) – It was a big night for some former Biddeford Tigers as the 1980 state championship team was honored at halftime of the team’s football game Friday night. Brian Curit, who coached the Tigers to the 1994 state championship, was also a star player with the...
