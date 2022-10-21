Bellingham has always gone just a little bit wild for Halloween. The local music venues know this well and are glad to create opportunities for folks to rock out in costume. This year is no exception, so I thought I’d run down some of the possibilities for you. Saturday, Oct. 29 seems to have become the focus for Halloween-themed events, but I suspect you could dress up any night this week and not feel out of place.

