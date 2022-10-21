Read full article on original website
Temporary retail holiday hires may be less in season this year
Adding hours vs. people. Sometimes, the outcome of column research is less conclusion and more advice from the Magic 8 Ball. Retailer query: “Will you be hiring seasonal help for the holidays? How will it compare to both last holiday season and pre-pandemic holiday 2019?” (Shakes spherical black childhood toy that looks like an overgrown pool hall billiard ball.)
Burn ban restrictions set to be lifted Wednesday
A fire safety burn ban in Whatcom County’s unincorporated areas will be lifted at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Tuesday. With rain and cooler temperatures arriving, potential fuel has higher moisture levels, lowering the risk of fire. All outdoor burning...
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 26, 2022
Editor's Note: Thanks to everyone who has written letters to the editor in support of candidates for the current general election. Due to a high volume, we won't be able to run many of them in our limited space in print but will endeavor to publish as many as possible online.
No shelters available to homeless during smoke
As smoke becomes a feature of the forecast each year, the homeless community in Whatcom County has few places to breathe clean air. While the county supported some needs during extreme heat and poor air quality this year, shelters for smoke and heat are currently just a conversation. Jed Holmes,...
The (Spooky!) Hammer, Vol. XLI
OK, So Look: If God rode a bicycle, he/she/they would be living in the ‘Ham and commuting downtown daily on an e-rider, in a soggy Carhartt jacket. No Question About It Really: Behind every driving (sorry, not sorry) political push-shove in the city, the principle of Promotion and Enhancement of Bike Lanes At Any/All Cost is the Prime Directive.
Sefzik: Local Democrat chair muddles facts on crime
John Adams once famously said, “Facts are stubborn things.” One week ago, Andrew Reding, the chair of the Whatcom Democrats, published an opinion piece attacking me in the Cascadia Daily News, alleging that “Crime is generally lower in states led by Democrats.” In reality, Reding should have titled his article “Crime is disproportionately larger in cities run by Democrats.”
This Modern World, Oct. 26, 2022
Have a news tip? Email newstips@cascadiadaily.com or Call/Text 360-922-3092. Follow the numbers: A look at WWU enrollment rates, budget. Enrollment drop due to COVID-19 pandemic to have lasting impacts. THEATER. Haunts and jaunts: I scream, you scream. Local haunted houses open their crypts for Halloween. BASEBALL. WWU athlete reflects on...
Horror Business: A Halloween tradition
Bellingham has always gone just a little bit wild for Halloween. The local music venues know this well and are glad to create opportunities for folks to rock out in costume. This year is no exception, so I thought I’d run down some of the possibilities for you. Saturday, Oct. 29 seems to have become the focus for Halloween-themed events, but I suspect you could dress up any night this week and not feel out of place.
A&E calendar: Tricks, treats, boos and nightmares
9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 207 Prospect St. Attend a live heckling of a cheesy old horror movie for one night only. If you like Mystery Science Theater 3000 or RiffTrax, then this is the show for you. Attendance to jeer to your hearts’ content is pay-what-you will. Info: theupfront.com.
The good, the bad and the completely ridiculous
Editor's Note: Just in time for the general election, CDN is pleased to herald the return to NW Washington news pages the face and voice of Mr. Cranky, aka Alan Rhodes, who for many years brought smiles to faces of readers of our predecessor publication. We will be nagging him to keep sending missives from his semi-retirement.
Bike lanes to displace homeless campers on Cornwall
People living in vehicles near Bellingham’s waterfront on Cornwall Avenue must either move or be moved by next summer. The Bellingham City Council voted unanimously Monday to eliminate street parking and add bike lanes on that stretch of Cornwall and four other city streets. Before the vote, the council...
Bellingham proposes new EV charging fees at city-owned chargers
Bellingham City Council considered two resolutions establishing fees and regulations for use of city-owned electric vehicle charging stations during the Public Works and Natural Resources Committee meeting Monday. The city, which currently owns just three charging stations, plans to install another 45 brand-new charging stations at 26 city-owned sites across...
Follow the numbers: A look at WWU enrollment rates, budget
Western Washington University is experiencing yet another wave in the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as total enrollment drops for the third straight year. Despite the university having its largest freshman enrollment yet for fall 2022, just 14,748 students are enrolled this year, according to Western's Office of Institutional Effectiveness (OIE). In fall 2019, the university peaked with 16,142 students.
Spooky circus, horror stories and a bassoon apocalypse
Jazz and classical music, Halloween at the Circus Guild, Día de los Muertos events and a thriller from a former Bellingham writer are in the lineup this week!. Pianist, composer and educator Dave Meder performs with Jonathan Barber on drums and Marty Jaffe on bass at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the FireHouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave.
Bellingham mayor continues fight for climate action projects
Throughout his tenure, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood has made fighting climate change a major priority for the city, developing action plans, pushing climate measures through city council votes and proposing significant funding sources to support climate efforts. Fleetwood’s concerns, related to ongoing carbon emissions and warming climates, impact every decision...
Council votes to protect Bellingham's mobile home parks
Facing a roomful of mobile-home owners, the Bellingham City Council on Monday approved new rules that preserve manufactured home parks citywide. The unanimous decision was intended to protect a form of affordable housing in a city with rapidly rising rents and few housing options for low-income residents. The only point...
GOP 40th District write-in qualifies for Nov. 8 ballot
Voters in the state Legislature’s 40th District will find an extra — and perhaps unexpected — name on their general election ballot. Rep. Debra Lekanoff was unopposed on the Aug. 2 primary ballot but faces a challenger in the Nov. 8 election in Republican Shannon Perkes. Perkes...
Haunts and jaunts: I scream, you scream
A close friend recently reminded me it has been a decade since the time we attended the annual Scream Fair at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden, and I shrieked in terror before we even set foot in the haunted house. The pre-scare was thanks to a parking lot zombie...
