Minot, ND

Civil Air Patrol begins wreath gathering for Rosehill Cemetery

By Joel Porter
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1np14E_0iiOs3aF00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A group of volunteers will be gathering this weekend to prepare for their big tribute to veterans.

Members of Minot’s Civil Air Patrol will be gathering up wreath crosses Saturday morning to take them to Rosehill Cemetery where they’ll begin setting up the area.

This Christmas, volunteers will be paying tribute to over a thousand veterans who are laid to rest there.

Each wreath is sponsored thanks to donations and the goal is to have a wreath for every man and woman who served.

Rummage sale benefits foster family support ministry

“We’re about 17% sponsored for the wreaths that are out there. Obviously, we’d like to see a wreath put on everybody’s grave if that’s possible. So you can go to wreaths across America, and look up either the Rosehill Cemetery and find the magic city civil air patrol there,” said Jeff Slocum, Magic City Civil Air Patrol public affairs officer.

The actual wreath laying will happen on December 17.

The event also happens at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Minot, which has over 8,000 veterans laid to rest.

So far, they have just over 6,000 wreaths sponsored and they’re looking for more people to give.

KX News

Community Policy