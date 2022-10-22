Read full article on original website
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
Student-loan borrowers who combined debt with their spouses can now legally separate their balances — but they need to take action by the end of October to get federal relief
Biden just codified student-loan borrowers' abilities to separate their balances from a spouse, but they are now in a time crunch to get debt relief.
Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Biden's student debt relief program reaches 22M applications
The president touts smooth rollout, says he avoided a repeat of Obamacare website meltdown.
The government has already canceled $800 million of debts for US farmers, and says that's 'just the first step' in its loan relief programme
The USDA has canceled $800 million in debts for 13,100 farmers, it said Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act included $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers. The USDA said Tuesday's announcement was "just the first step" in aiding distressed farmers. The US Department of Agriculture has already canceled...
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...
Justice Barrett rejects group's effort to block Biden's student debt relief program from taking effect
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. Barrett, who is responsible for emergency applications from Wisconsin, rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association request to block the program...
Federal Judge Rejects GOP-Led States’ Effort to Overturn Student Debt Relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett also rejected a separate lawsuit intended to block Biden’s debt relief plan from taking effect. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states seeking to challenge President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. According to CNN, U.S. District...
Student-loan borrowers can now apply for debt cancellation, but the relief is still in limbo with lawsuits in the mix
Student-loan borrowers can apply for debt relief now during a beta testing period. Lingering conservative lawsuits could still pose a challenge to the relief if they prevail. Borrowers are awaiting a decision from a federal judge who heard arguments for a lawsuit last week. President Joe Biden's administration is moving...
Missouri judge hears lawsuit challenging Biden student debt relief plan
Whether student debtors will get the loan relief promised by President Joe Biden is now in the hands of a Missouri federal judge. For nearly two hours Wednesday, attorneys for the six states challenging the plan to forgive almost $500 billion in student debt argued with Department of Justice lawyers over which laws should govern […] The post Missouri judge hears lawsuit challenging Biden student debt relief plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
On The Money — SCOTUS won’t block student debt forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court just rejected an effort to block student debt relief. We’ll also look at how the IRS is changing tax brackets to adjust to inflation and a breakthrough housing discrimination lawsuit. 🥬 But first. everyone is talking about lettuce. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan
Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
You Can Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Now: Here's How It Works
The White House quietly released a beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief on Friday, Oct. 14, and then President Joe Biden made it official on Monday, Oct. 17. The application is now open, and anyone who earned less than $125,000 (or $250,000 as a married couple filing jointly) in 2020 or 2021 can file for $10,000 in student loan debt relief, or $20,000 if they've received Pell Grants.
