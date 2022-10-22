Read full article on original website
Southeastern hosts Kinesiology Professional Development Day
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies is hosting a professional development day for students on Nov. 1 in the Student Union Ballroom on Southeastern’s campus. Titled “ASK KHS,” the symposium will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all current students, alumni, faculty and staff.
TENNIS: Lion newcomers shine at Dillard Invitational
NEW ORLEANS, LA – Four members of the Southeastern Louisiana women’s tennis team combined for two singles and a doubles title at the Dillard Invitational, which wrapped up Saturday. Facing nationally ranked competition, Gabrielle Dekkers and Carla Del Barrio both advanced to the finals in the top singles...
Southeastern finishes Senior Night with a 5-1 win versus McNeese
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team defeated McNeese 5-1 during Senior Night in Strawberry Stadium Sunday evening. Southeastern scored three goals in the first half of the match. Makenzie Maher started the scoring rampage during the 30th minute of the match with an assist from Halli Roe and Nicole O’Neill.
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
WBB: Southeastern Women’s Basketball team gearing up for 2022-23 season
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season that begins next month. Southeastern finished its 2021-22 season with a 16-11 overall record and a 10-4 Southland conference finish under head coach Ayla Guzzardo who is entering her sixth year as the leader of the Lady Lions.
Johnson named SLC Player of the Week for second time
HAMMOND, LA – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to its first road win of the season, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week in an announcement from the league office Monday. The weekly honor was the second of...
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
FOOTBALL: Lions roar to 31-14 road win at Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team shutout host Jacksonville State in the second half on the way to a 31-14 victory over the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. In its nonconference finale, SLU (4-3, 1-1 Southland) outscored JSU, 18-0, in the fourth...
Rickie Collins, LSU Tigers 4-star QB pledge, shows off dazzling running ability
Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers commit Rickie Collins is rated the nation's No. 13 quarterback and was an Elite 11 finalist. But on Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback showcased his running ability, juking a defender to get to the sideline for a long ...
Livingston Schools hold groundbreaking, "brick breaking" on new construction projects
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish School officials recently traveled from one side of Livingston Parish to the other to hold ceremonies at two campuses to commemorate the start of construction for new facilities. A groundbreaking for the new Live Oak High School Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts...
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
African American Woman in Rural Area to Be Awarded National Accreditation in Hammond, Louisiana
Congratulations to Regina Showers-Gordon, founder and president of Petra College as the first African American woman to be awarded national accreditation in rural Hammond, Louisiana. “Petra College earning national accreditation is a significant achievement demonstrating that it holds quality standards and is engaged in continuous improvement,” says Mrs. Showers-Gordon. “It...
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
LAA hosts Fall Fest in Friendship Circle on Oct. 29
HAMMOND, LA – The Lion Athletics Association will host Fall Fest in Friendship Circle presented by Wiseguys Daiquiris Oct. 29. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will feature a Trunk-or-Treat, face painting, as well as a costume and trunk decorating contest. Captain’s Tasty Treats and Cajun Flavors & BBQ will be present, as well as Roomie the Lion, spirit members and select Southeastern student-athletes.
Joe Foucha delivers clutch one-handed interception to end Ole Miss drive
Joe Foucha came up with a clutch one-handed interception for LSU as Ole Miss produced a promising drive near the goal line. On second down and 9 from the LSU 9, Foucha made the catch after Jaxson Dart was pressured in the pocket. Micah Baskerville supplied the pressure for LSU. Dart targeted Malik Heath on the pass. Heath has already had a big game and the Rebels looked for more. Heath already made 6 catches for 142 yards in the game.
Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing
Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
21 school bus drivers in Livingston call in sick in "apparent protest for less work, higher pay"
LIVINGSTON, La. – Twenty-one of 300 bus drivers in Livingston Parish did not report for work today (Friday, Oct. 21) to run their afternoon routes as part of an apparent protest for less work and higher pay, according to messages to parents by some drivers. The absences primarily impacted...
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
