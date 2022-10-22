ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grantprogram funds to 39 projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators...
West Virginia Lottery: Monday Powerball climbs to $625 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $625 million, the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The cash value is slated at $299.8 million. This is the second time this year...
W.Va. kicks off Monster Trout Stocking Program

CACAPON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program Oct. 17 at Cacapon Park Lake. The Governor joined Cacapon superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park.
Hagerstown man dies after motorcycle crash

McHENRY — An 89-year-old Hagerstown man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in McHenry on Friday. According to a report from the Maryland State Police, the Garrett County 911 Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle wreck at US Rt. 219 and Rock Lodge Road at approximately 1 p.m.
