Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.
WVNews
'No way' COVID vaccines will be required for schools, says West Virginia Gov. Justice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There's "no way" West Virginia's school children will be mandated to receive COVID-19 vaccines, said Gov. Jim Justice on Monday. Justice, who echoed comments made last week by Republican leaders in the West Virginia Legislature, said he would oppose any effort to make the shots a requirement for going to school.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces over $1.2 million in Justice Assistance Grant awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he has awarded $1,204,534.00 in Justice Assistance Grantprogram funds to 39 projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
WVNews
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators...
WVNews
6 more West Virginia COVID deaths reported; 802 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported six more deaths and 802 active COVID cases Monday. The COVID death toll now is 7,493.
WVNews
West Virginia not alone in learning loss, according to national education report card
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The release of a national education report card Monday confirmed what West Virginia education leaders already knew: that the COVID-19 pandemic led to declines in math and reading scores which were already low before the pandemic. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) 2022...
WVNews
West Virginia Lottery: Monday Powerball climbs to $625 million
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Monday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $625 million, the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The cash value is slated at $299.8 million. This is the second time this year...
WVNews
WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate.
WVNews
W.Va. kicks off Monster Trout Stocking Program
CACAPON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the kickoff of 2022 Fall Trout Stocking and the new Monster Trout Stocking Program Oct. 17 at Cacapon Park Lake. The Governor joined Cacapon superintendent Scott Fortney, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Hatchery Program manager Jim Hedrick, and additional DNR members to stock the lake at Cacapon Resort State Park.
WVNews
DEA has several North Central West Virginia Drug Take Back sites open Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Drug Enforcement Agency, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, will hold its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The annual nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way of disposing prescription...
WVNews
Hagerstown man dies after motorcycle crash
McHENRY — An 89-year-old Hagerstown man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in McHenry on Friday. According to a report from the Maryland State Police, the Garrett County 911 Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle wreck at US Rt. 219 and Rock Lodge Road at approximately 1 p.m.
Comments / 0