New York City, NY

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'

Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/23/22

New York Times | David Waldstein: A listless display in Game 3 now has the Yankees a game away from eliminated as they fell 5-0 to the Astros on Saturday. Only one team ever has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a series — not to mention who that was — but it seems very unlikely against a team playing the way that Houston is. The Astros still have yet to lose in the playoffs, having gone 6-0 so far.
HOUSTON, TX
The Bergen Record

'This is gonna be my team forever': How Yankees fans have longstanding passion for Bombers

NEW YORK -- For Carlos Garcia, being in the Bronx this weekend meant everything. The 31-year-old has been a Yankees fan since he was a 5-year-old kid playing baseball in his native Venezuela. Surrounded by cousins who were fans of the Boston Red Sox, Garcia was the sole New York fan in his baseball-loving family. So, it comes as no surprise that the self-proclaimed “super fan” convinced his two friends to make the more than five-hour drive from upstate to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ offense falters in must-win Game 3 of ALCS

The New York Yankees found themselves two games back in the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Saturday night with a must-win Game 3 in the Bronx. However, they were completely dominated by elite Houston pitching, with Cristian Javier giving up just one hit across 5.1 innings, tossing just 84 pitches in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX

