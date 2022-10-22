Read full article on original website
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Sporting News
Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'
Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
After going out with a whimper, New York Yankees need a revamp – starting at the very top
The Yankees haven't reached the World Series since 2009, losing to the Astros in the ALCS for a third time in six years.
Bob Costas blasts critics who claimed ‘Yankees bias’ during ALDS vs Guardians
The New York Yankees topped the Cleveland Guardians this week in a five-game ALDS that aired on TBS, providing a different target to a whole new generation of fans who missed the chance to hate on Joe Buck. Legendary play-by-play voice Bob Costas got the chance to wax poetic in...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone once again makes game-losing bullpen decision
The New York Yankees would’ve lost Game 3 against the Houston Astros one way or another, considering their offense was unable to create any production. However, when they went down 5–0, the team looked completely uninspired, lacking motivation and striking out at an almost inconceivable rate. Down three...
Michael Kay roasting Aaron Boone could be a sign of things to come (Video)
New York Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay took some shots at manager Aaron Boone during the YES postgame coverage for Game 3. Michael Kay is a company man, as he should be as the Yankees official play-by-play announcer for YES. When he does criticize the team, it’s typically mild mannered, and doesn’t hit at the crux of the issue.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/23/22
New York Times | David Waldstein: A listless display in Game 3 now has the Yankees a game away from eliminated as they fell 5-0 to the Astros on Saturday. Only one team ever has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a series — not to mention who that was — but it seems very unlikely against a team playing the way that Houston is. The Astros still have yet to lose in the playoffs, having gone 6-0 so far.
'This is gonna be my team forever': How Yankees fans have longstanding passion for Bombers
NEW YORK -- For Carlos Garcia, being in the Bronx this weekend meant everything. The 31-year-old has been a Yankees fan since he was a 5-year-old kid playing baseball in his native Venezuela. Surrounded by cousins who were fans of the Boston Red Sox, Garcia was the sole New York fan in his baseball-loving family. So, it comes as no surprise that the self-proclaimed “super fan” convinced his two friends to make the more than five-hour drive from upstate to New York City for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Astros weather forecast: Rain could impact ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK -- Sunday night the Houston Astros will look to clinch their fourth American League pennant in the last six seasons. The Astros hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven ALCS. Only one team, the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS, has erased a 3-0 series deficit. New York will look to become the second. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
Yankees’ offense falters in must-win Game 3 of ALCS
The New York Yankees found themselves two games back in the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Saturday night with a must-win Game 3 in the Bronx. However, they were completely dominated by elite Houston pitching, with Cristian Javier giving up just one hit across 5.1 innings, tossing just 84 pitches in the process.
Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home
NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
FOX Sports
Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Astros sweep Yankees, will play Phillies in World Series
The Astros continue their unbeaten romp through the postseason, sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS to set up a World Series showdown with the Phillies.
