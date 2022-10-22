Read full article on original website
BPD: Four people dead, another in the ICU following rollover crash on Route 33
Police said the vehicle was stolen and there were a total of six people inside, all between 14 and 17 years old.
Two pedestrians hit by suspected drunk driver in Buffalo
A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Sunday. Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.
BPD: 'Multiple fatalities' following rollover crash on Route 33
Police said there were multiple people killed and others were transported to local hospitals to be treated.
Four teenagers dead in early morning accident in Buffalo
An early morning rollover accident near the Route 198 ramp in Buffalo on Monday caused brief a closure of the inbound Route 33, as well as multiple fatalities. Read more here:
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to 2 pedestrians being hit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested after police say he allegedly hit two people with his vehicle overnight Saturday. Schvonne Mushat, 35, was charged on Sunday with one count of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. The two victims, one a 37-year-old male and a 58-year-old...
Rollover crash closes part of Route 33
Buffalo Police are on the scene of a serious rollover accident where the 33 westbound meets the 198. Police ask drivers to avoid that area. The ramp is closed because of the crash.
Buffalo Police investigating shooting with multiple victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot. Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets. Detectives say two males were shot in the leg. Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they...
Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey and Kermit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. The...
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
Erie County Sheriff's arrest a Springville woman for driving while intoxicated
BOSTON, N.Y. — A Springville woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Town of Boston. The Erie County Sheriff's office says 43-year-old Miranda Fisher was arrested on Sunday for showing signs of intoxication. A deputy stopped Fisher at Zimmerman Road for driving through a red light at...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree
A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
Man shot multiple times on Genesee Street Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is recovering after being shot multiple times Friday night. Around 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Genesee Street on reports of a shooting. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man with...
Buffalo police investigate Genesee Street shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred around the 1800 block of Genesee Street.
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
Buffalo Fire Department responds to early morning fire near Riley Ave.
Crews battle fear around four in the morning near Riley Ave. The cause of the fire is still unknown and we don't know if anyone was inside or hurt.
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
Buffalo police investigating fatal one-vehicle accident on William Street
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating if he suffered a medical emergency.
Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports missing 59-year-old woman
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department announced Friday afternoon that a 59-year-old woman has been reported missing in the Town of Tonawanda.
