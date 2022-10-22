Read full article on original website
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Student loan forgiveness: Court blocks plan for debt relief; what you need to know
A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, putting on hold any debt relief. The ruling comes after six states brought a suit aimed at stopping the program that cancels a portion of student loan debt for those with federally backed student loans.
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Republicans have no plan to address inflation | PennLive letters
Inflation has been caused, not by the policies of Joe Biden, but by the pandemic in which supply lines were disrupted and shortages occurred. Republicans are engaging in post hoc fallacies when they claim that Biden is responsible. Market forces drive supply and demand, not presidents. Republicans argue that they...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
College alum tells CNN: The only way to open the door was to take on student loan debt
CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal speaks to the executive director of Student Debt Crisis Center and an economist on the personal and widespread implications of President Biden's student loan debt relief program.
‘Red wave’ could take hold. Will Republicans win both Senate and House?
Democrats are in control of both the House and Senate right now, but that may change as the midterm polls tighten.
Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Updates: 22 Million People Have Signed Up for Relief
Biden said over 20 million people have applied for his Student Debt Relief Plan since it launched Monday.
The Real Cost of Student Loan Debt in America
In the Shondaland series Financially Fearless, we’re getting candid about how money impacts everyone’s lives. Our solutions will detail how to boost your financial well-being, trim overspending, craft a budget, and discuss money matters with loved ones. For some people, the phrase “student loan debt crisis” is an...
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Only 29 percent of GOP voters say US has an obligation to help Ukraine: poll
A Morning Consult poll released on Monday found that only 29 percent of registered GOP respondents believe the U.S. has an obligation to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. By comparison, 56 percent of registered Democrats and 38 percent of independents believe that the U.S. has a responsibility to...
Kari Lake Is Dangerous Enough to Get Elected President
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re someone who is scared of election deniers and right-wing extremists, there’s a new horror show to fear: The rise of Kari Lake.Conservative writer Rich Lowry recently wrote that if she wins her gubernatorial bid, Lake would be “the favorite to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick should he win the Republican nomination again in 2024.” Lowry might be selling her short.Lake doesn’t seem like the kind of person who enjoys playing Robin to someone else’s Batman, and I’m not the only one who sees this. “I would not be surprised to...
Lawmakers need to codify reproductive rights | PennLive letters
The following Letter to the Editor comment is submitted in consideration of the Personhood Rights implication of striking down Roe v. Wade necessitating a bill to codify reproductive rights. Since Roe was struck down, we have been waiting for the next shoe to drop. That fear has only been temporarily quelled by the court’s recent refusal to hear an appeal against Rhode Island that would have forced the court to go on record whether and when fetuses have rights afforded by personhood.
