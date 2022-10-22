Read full article on original website
Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0
Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0
Farabee, Hart lead Flyers to 3-1 win over Predators
Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 3-1
Crosby v. McDavid, Penguins Game 6: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1) have won four of their first five games and scored 26 goals in the process. Captain Sidney Crosby is among the NHL scoring leaders with 10 points (3-7-10), the Penguins’ defensemen are among the leaders for points by defensemen (20), and goalie Tristan Jarry is turning aside more than 94% of shots. Monday, they face the Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0) at Rogers Place.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22
The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
FOX Sports
Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
NHL
Tarasov gets game puck for first NHL win
Goalie made 30 saves for Blue Jackets against Rangers. Daniil Tarasov knows what it feels like to win. In his seventh game, Tarasov made 30 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the New York Rangers 5-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. After the game, Tarasov was given the game puck for leading the team in net.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Listed Day-to-Day
Expectations weren’t very high for head coach Martin St. Louis and the Montreal Canadiens heading into the 2021-22 season. The club would be competing in a strong Atlantic Division, with most analysts predicting a last-place finish. The Canadiens, on the other hand, have a 3-2 record and a .600 win percentage through five games.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko Deserves NHL Opportunity
The start of the season has been difficult for the Columbus Blue Jackets but it is starting to rebound. Following three straight regulation losses, they’ve bounced back with two straight comeback wins. Meanwhile, just a couple hours up the road in Cleveland, the Monsters are off to a solid start with a record of 2-1-0. A big part of the reason is Russian forward Kirill Marchenko. He had a very good training camp and played well in preseason, but cuts needed to be made. With his waiver exemption and logjam of NHL-caliber forwards, management and the coaching staff made the difficult decision to send him to Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-1 win against San Diego
The Ontario Reign completed the weekend sweep against the San Diego Gulls with a 5-1 win on Saturday night. ONT: Austin Wagner (1) ASST: Jacob Doty (2), Samuel Helenius (1) ONT: Rasmus Kupari (2) ASST: Jordan Spence (5) ONT: Jacob Doty (1) ASST: None. ONT: Aidan Dudas (3) ASST: Tobie...
FanSided
