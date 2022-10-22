Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers rookie after dropped pass (Video)
Aaron Rodgers chewed out one of his receivers after dropping a pass during Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. If the Green Bay Packers needed another sign to trade for another wide receiver, Sunday was it. You have to believe that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking that when he was hurling curse words on the field at rookie receiver Romeo Doubs after he dropped a pass.
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders left no room for a comeback as they pulled away from the Houston Texans in the second half of their eventual 38-20 win
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
4 Cleveland Browns who should have played their last snap
The Cleveland Browns season is all but over and it’s time to what else you have. There are 10 games left in the Cleveland Browns’ regular season, but unfortunately for them, the trade deadline is coming up. They don’t have the ability to see if they can turn the team around completely before then. Sure, they may beat the Cinncinati Bengals in prime time next week, but then what?
Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears and in the starting lineup
Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West
After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing
How A Raiders Deal With Magic Johnson Could Set An NFL Record
Earvin “Magic” Johnson is looking to add to his growing portfolio of teams. The NBA legend and entrepreneur is reportedly in talks to acquire a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that could value the team at $6.5 billion — a record for an NFL franchise.
Believe it or not, Buccaneers still in first place of NFC South
Somehow, someway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, sitting in first place. It may not be the best look for the Buccaneers though. We don’t really need to dwell on what’s surely been dwelled on in the 24+ hours (as of this writing) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to their division rival Carolina Panthers. There is such a thing as a silver lining playbook, and the first page states that the Buccaneers are still leading the division, despite their apparent best efforts for the contrary of course.
Chad Johnson shows support for Tua Tagovailoa in his return to Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is back as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returns after suffering a scary injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa has the Dolphins up 16-10 at halftime. He has 180 passing yards and a touchdown. Dolphins fans are excited to have Tagovailoa back, but a former legend in the National Football League is happy to have him back too. Chad Johnson showed up at HardRock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) wearing a No. 1 jersey, supporting Tagovailoa. He spent the summer of 2012 with the Dolphins, but he did not play in a game. Tagovailoa wants to lead Miami to the playoffs after falling short of the goal last season.
Raiders' Derek Carr: 'Not Going to Fool' QB, Says Houston Texans Coach
The Houston Texans' only win of the season thus far has come on the road, so in that instance, a trip to Las Vegas might do them some good. The last time we saw the Las Vegas Raiders they were on a collision course with their third-straight road loss of the year, and have had a bye week since to let those frustrations either dissipate or fester.
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks to buy minority stake in Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis could soon have a very famous co-owner. Los Angeles Lakers legend-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is in talks to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders, according to Semafor's Liz Hoffman. Per the report, Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks and the group is conducting due diligence with the team.
WATCH: Davante Adams makes absolutely sure he doesn’t destroy a cameraman after Raiders win over Texans
Even the best of us make mistakes – the important thing is for the person responsible to be accountable for their gaffe and make sure it never happens again. Two weeks after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams notoriously shoved a cameraman following the crushing 30-29 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams took some hilarious steps to guarantee that no one would get hurt by his hand yet again.
Instant Reaction: Raiders Down the Texans
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders literally had the balance of their season on the line today. After starting 1-4, they needed this win, and coming off of the bye week I expected them to be fired up and ready to attack the Houston Texans. While that is not what...
Who won the Amari Cooper trade?
The blockbuster trade that sent former Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns seems to have backfired for Cleveland more than Dallas. Amari Cooper came into his own as a Dallas Cowboy, which is why the Cowboys sought to keep him. In 2020, Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension, but by 2022, Cooper and the Cowboys no longer made financial sense.
3 Cleveland Browns whose stock fell against the Baltimore Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off a Cleveland Browns team that, frankly, should have won had they called more common-sense plays. Only giving Nick Chubb 16 carries is proof that Kevin Stefanski would rather be a cute play-caller than a winning head coach. This team shouldn’t have lost today, yet they did.
