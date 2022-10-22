ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KY

Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam

Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam.
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday

Officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown

Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown.
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles.
Morning weather forecast: 10/26/22

Chris Johnson's Forecast: Breezy and chilly today, another warm-up ahead late week.
New Woodford County EMS, fire station facility in the works

MIDWAY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A new multimillion-dollar facility is in the works for first responders in Woodford County. Both city and county leaders said it can’t come fast enough. A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for the new $2.7 million Woodford County EMS and Fire station. One...
Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country's voting system.
Where, when to vote early in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The 2022 general election is set for Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. But what if you cannot make it to a polling location that day or wish to record an early vote?. Early voting is available...
