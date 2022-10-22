Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
fox56news.com
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months
Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been …. Warrants indicate Davidson County child had been living in dog kennel for months. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to know before you go to...
fox56news.com
Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
fox56news.com
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam
Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Repairs begin on Breathitt County's Panbowl Dam. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore Home, gifted...
fox56news.com
Lexington area no-excuse early voting sites, mail ballot drop-off locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3. The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections. There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election. The newest expansion comes to in-person...
fox56news.com
Surviving domestic violence: A central Kentucky woman’s fight for life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Friday, July 13, 2018, is a day Mary Margaret Rice will never forget. “I thought I was going to die,” Rice said. The love story between Rice and her husband Amos Burdette began simply enough. “I met my husband in church, but someone...
fox56news.com
Truck accidentally crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a rather unusual scene Tuesday night at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive when a truck careened through the front of the building. The fire chief told FOX 56 News that the owner of the car was...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
fox56news.com
Lexington police still trying to identify burglar who wore Batman mask
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One night in late September, a handful of businesses were burglarized on Lexington’s west side. Security video in each case showed a uniquely masked man. Dave Rogers, owner of Fat Daisy Skateboard Company, said he woke up the morning of Sept. 22 and...
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington.
fox56news.com
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
Officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Lexington holds domestic violence vigil. Lexington holds domestic...
fox56news.com
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown
Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown. Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 25, 2022. Lexington business installs new shower for Vietnam …. As Veterans Day approaches, one Lexington home improvement company, West Shore...
fox56news.com
Coroner names woman found dead inside Lexington home, police investigate as homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has confirmed the female’s death was caused by a gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Nicole Morton. Police said they are continuing the investigation as a homicide. Anyone with information about this...
fox56news.com
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs
Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move …. Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/26/22
Chris Johnson’s Forecast: Breezy and chilly today, another warm-up ahead late week. Halloween is less than a week away, and finding a last-minute costume can be scary! But Goodwill can be a great place to start the hunt. Oct. Retirement, depression, and the McRib. Here are five things to...
fox56news.com
New Woodford County EMS, fire station facility in the works
MIDWAY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A new multimillion-dollar facility is in the works for first responders in Woodford County. Both city and county leaders said it can’t come fast enough. A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for the new $2.7 million Woodford County EMS and Fire station. One...
fox56news.com
Lexington apartment destroyed in overnight fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lee Street overnight. No people were hurt, but one pet didn’t make it out alive. The call came in at a 11:45 Tuesday night. Firefighters found flames on the second-floor apartment above a garage. Traffic and the train tracks were closed off at the time.
fox56news.com
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Conspiracy pushers target races for local election …. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this...
fox56news.com
Family demands answers after 22-year-old killed by police during distress call
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — After an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville, the victim’s family is now demanding answers. 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot by police and later died at UK Hospital after officers responded to a call for a suicidal person. Melissa Marks has been raising LaDuke since...
fox56news.com
Where, when to vote early in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The 2022 general election is set for Nov. 8, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. But what if you cannot make it to a polling location that day or wish to record an early vote?. Early voting is available...
Comments / 0