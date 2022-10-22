Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood. According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Manslick Road after reports of the incident. In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said 72-year-old Larry Denney was attempting to...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denney...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation shows that...
LMPD: Man suffers critical injuries following shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was left with critical injuries following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene located a man suffering from a gunshot...
wvih.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
The Jefferson County coroner identified a man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing...
Wave 3
Man hit and killed in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a car hit him in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. The incident was reported around 8:45 PM as the man was crossing the street. Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the man died from his injuries at the scene.
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
WLKY.com
Man found guilty of shooting Louisville cab driver in neck in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing 30 years behind bars for shooting a Louisville cab driver more than two years ago. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Officials say in June 2020 that...
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
wdrb.com
Family still searching for answers in Louisville man's unsolved 2012 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past 10 years, Bryan Lewis' family has been coming to Louisville Memorial Gardens each October, and every year they pray for closure and answers. But after a decade of no answers, the family said they now need a miracle. "Truthfully it's been hell. It's...
Jeffersonville police investigate after pedestrian struck and killed
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday. According to Jeffersonville Police, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 62 at Trey Street. The person was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Police have not released...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane. Preliminary investigation showed that a car...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
