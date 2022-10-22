LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.

