Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation shows that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane. Preliminary investigation showed that a car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

