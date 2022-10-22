ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

'House of the Dragon' finale predictions: 2 tragic events from the book we're probably going to see happen in the last episode of the season

By Kim Renfro
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228Tc1_0iiOpMEa00
Young Lucerys and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the season one finale of "House of the Dragon."

HBO

  • Warning: Major spoilers ahead for "Fire and Blood," the book "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
  • We're here to make two spoiler-filled predictions about the season finale of "House of the Dragon."
  • The episode will focus on Rhaenyra and her family as they try to salvage a claim to the Iron Throne.

As we've outlined across our many deep dives into HBO's "House of the Dragon" series over the last two months, the adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fictional history book "Fire and Blood" has included some surprising twists. As we edge closer to the finale, we're here to predict two more key events from Martin's book that will likely bring an emotional close to the TV show's debut season.

Before we get into the specifics, here's one last warning for anyone who hasn't read "Fire and Blood."

There are major spoilers ahead about what's in store for Rhaenyra and her children, according to Martin's fictional history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udNnX_0iiOpMEa00
Rhaenyra's family in "House of the Dragon" season one, episode eight.

HBO

Lucerys ("Luke") will die in a dragonfight with Aemond

In "Fire and Blood," Aemond (the younger son of Alicent and Viserys) goes to Storm's End to convince the Lord of House Baratheon to bend the knee to King Aegon II. But Luke is sent there too, representing his mother, Rhaenyra — who they believe is the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

The trailer for episode ten shows what looks like Luke running towards his dragon, Arrax, in a storm. Then we see Vhagar, the massive dragon claimed by Aemond, rearing her head.

This seems to be setting us up for the deadly facedown between Luke and Aemond in the sky.

"Then the two beasts were locked together, lightning crackling around them," the book says. "Vhagar was five times the size of her foe, the hardened survivor of a hundred battles. If there was a fight, it could not have lasted long."

The book's fictional histories say that one account claims Luke "survived his fall, swam to safety, but lost all memory of who he was." It's possible "House of the Dragon" goes this route and surprises book readers like they did with Laenor's fake-out death , but the likeliest option seems to be that he dies.

"The prince was thirteen years of age," the book says. "His body was never found. And with his death, the war of ravens and envoys and marriage pacts came to an end, and the war of fire and blood began in earnest."

Luke's tragic death will set in motion a series of emotionally charged decisions now that blood has been spilled among the families. This also marks the first instance of "kinslaying" among the Greens and the Blacks.

Rhaenyra will go into labor and experience a stillbirth for the first time, mirroring Daenerys Targaryen's story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkVsk_0iiOpMEa00
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon."

HBO

In "Fire and Blood," the passage describing King Aegon II's coronation ceremony is immediately followed by an explanation of what Rhaenyra was doing at Dragonstone while all this had happened.

"On Dragonstone, no cheers were heard. Instead, screams echoed through the halls and stairwells of Sea Dragon Tower, down from the queen's apartments where Rhaenyra Targaryen strained and shuddered in her third day of labor," the book says.

So far, "House of the Dragon" has deliberately shown three tragic scenes surrounding childbirth : the death of Aemma, by forced medieval C-section, that dragged King Viserys back with guilt for the rest of his life; the aftermath of Rhaenyra birthing Joffrey, a single-shot scene that looked unflinchingly at the physical trauma of bearing a child and immediately walking up stairs while trailing blood; and the death of Laena, who decided on a dragon fighter's demise when faced with the choice Aemma had been denied.

Now we know Rhaenyra is pregnant with her fourth child with Daemon , and it would make sense for the HBO adaptation to put a final childbirth endcap on the first season of the show. In "Fire and Blood," the news of her father's death was supposedly the reason why Rhaenyra into early labor.

"The child had not been due for another turn of the moon, but the tidings from King's Landing had driven the princess into a black fury, and her rage seemed to bring on the birth, as if the babe inside her were angry too, and fighting to get out," the book says.

Then comes a neat parallel to the story of Daenerys Targaryen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwlV8_0iiOpMEa00
Daenerys was born in a thunderstorm on Dragonstone before she was exiled in Essos.

HBO

Back in the very first season of "Game of Thrones" (and in Martin's "A Game of Thrones" novel), Dany gets pregnant for the first time with Khal Drogo and winds up losing her child in a ritual performed by Mirri Maz Duur. Dany doesn't remember giving birth, but was told the child was already dead.

"Monstrous. Twisted. I drew him forth myself," Mirri Maz Duur tells Dany. "He was scaled like a lizard, blind, with the stub of a tail and small leather wings like the wings of a bat."

Dany lost her baby. But in the season one finale of "Game of Thrones," she birthed three dragons.

Our prediction is that the "House of the Dragon" writers would have been keen to draw any connecting threads between the two shows whenever it's narratively poetic within Martin's stories. This seems like the perfect chance for it, especially since Rhaenyra's child is also called a "monster" in "Fire and Blood."

"When the babe at last came forth, she proved indeed a monster: a stillborn girl, twisted and malformed, with a hole in her chest where her heart should have been, and a stubby, scaled tail," the book reads.

Rhaenyra named her daughter Visenya, and she was ceremonially burned like all Targaryens. This wrenching experience, along with losing Luke, are huge motivating factors in the way Rhaenyra chooses to fight back against Otto and Aegon and the rest of the Greens.

"She was my only daughter, and they killed her," Rhaenyra said in the book. "They stole my crown and murdered my daughter, and they shall answer for it."

The season one finale of " House of the Dragon " airs Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. For more, read our breakdown of the best details you might have missed in last week's episode.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
The Independent

House of the Dragon’s one true villain has been hiding in plain sight

Joffrey. Cersei. Ramsay Bolton. In Game of Thrones, the villains were obviously and deliciously detestable. The audience knew who to root for – Jon Snow, Daenerys – because of their morality in a crowd of reprobates. In House of the Dragon, the villainy question is a little more complicated. Everyone is so evil, in fact, that it’s hard to care about the fight for the Iron Throne - a view expressed by my colleague Amanda Whiting last week. That was until the most recent two episodes when the show’s true villain emerged from the shadows.At first, it looked like Matt...
ScreenCrush

Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
Men's Health

Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole Blunder Has Gone on Long Enough

Warning: House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
CNET

'House of the Dragon:' That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered

House of the Dragon's first season is done and dusted. Anticipation was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit, even if no one really knew what to expect from the show. We got some answers early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Insider

Insider

640K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy