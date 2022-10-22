Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Celyad Discontinues CYAD-101 for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. Celyad Oncology is no longer developing its investigational chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy CYAD-101 for the treatment of unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).1. The program was previously put on clinical hold by the FDA in March 2022 due to insufficient...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for urinary tract cancer could prevent kidney dialysis, transplant
UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future. UC San Diego Health administered the first dose of...
MedicalXpress
Blood tests could offer smarter treatment for children's cancer
A simple blood test could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma, a new study reports. Researchers found that "liquid biopsy" blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the severity of the disease, and help guide choice of drugs. About three-quarters of...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Trial Data on TILs in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
In the second interview of this series, Ben Creelan, MD, Associate Member at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute in Tampa, Florida, reviews clinical trial data and explains the rationale of using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment. Targeted Oncology™: What have you...
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
Medical News Today
Exercise and chemotherapy: Is it safe for cancer patients?
Researchers in the Netherlands conducted a 5-year study on cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to assess whether the timing of an exercise program makes a difference in cardiorespiratory health. The researchers placed the participants in one of two groups: patients who exercised during their chemotherapy program and patients who exercised after...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Rheumatoid Nodules?
In most circumstances, nodules do not necessitate any therapy; however, one of the most effective therapies for nodules is to manage rheumatoid arthritis in general with standard immune-modifying medicines. Certain medications that suppress the inflammatory protein IL-6 may be particularly effective. The doctor may recommend injecting steroids into the nodule...
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Tremelimumab Plus Durvalumab in Unresectable HCC
Based on results from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial, the FDA has approved tremelimumab plus durvalumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has approved tremelimumab (Imjudo) and durvalumab (Imfinzi) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a press release from the FDA.1. Results from the phase 3...
Phramalive.com
AstraZeneca’s Imjudo-Imfinzi combo scores FDA approval in liver cancer
The FDA greenlit AstraZeneca’s anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab in combination with its checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi as a treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Tremelimumab will be marketed under the brand name Imjudo. The approval marks the first for this asset, which...
curetoday.com
Advances in Cancer Imaging Lead to Earlier Treatment
Many people know of only two states of cancer: local (in one part of the body) or metastatic (when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body). However, there is another state of disease that is somewhere in the middle, a state that is featured in this issue of CURE®.
cancerhealth.com
New Lymphoma Drug Shows Promise in Clinical Trials
Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing cancer that occurs when the body produces abnormal B cells that form clumps, or “follicles,” in the lymph nodes. Like T cells, B cells are a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. Unlike T cells, which attack the body’s own cells when they become infected or cancerous, B cells produce antibodies that target invading bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.
Study Finds New Gene Linked With Accelerated Colon Cancer Growth
Colon cancer affects over 106,000 people in the United States annually (per the American Cancer Society). While the overall death rate from colon cancer has dropped over the past decade, deaths among people under 55 increased by 1% annually between 2008 and 2017. New research from Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute could help improve colon cancer treatments and survival rates. According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Communications found a new gene linked with accelerated colon cancer growth. For the first time, researchers were able to link external inflammation around cancer tumors to malignancy and the rate of tumor growth.
targetedonc.com
Rucaparib Extends PFS in Deleterious BRACA1/2-Mutated Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Amit M. Oza, MD, discusses progression-free survival findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 clinical trial. Amit M. Oza, MD, a senior scientist in the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Cancer Clinical Research Unit at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and co-leader of the Ovarian Cancer Translational Research Initiative at the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, discusses progression-free survival (PFS) findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 clinical trial (NCT02855944).
targetedonc.com
The Role of Rucaparib in Ovarian Cancer Following the ARIEL4 Readout
In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Amit M. Oza, MD, discussed the overall survival analysis of the ARIEL4 clinical trial and unanswered questions about rucaparib treatment in certain ovarian cancer subgroups. Among patients with advanced, relapsed ovarian carcinoma and a deleterious BRCA 1/2 mutation, rucaparib (Rubraca) did not show...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
2minutemedicine.com
Adjuvant pembrolizumab improved distant-metastasis free survival and lowered risk of recurrence in melanoma patients
1. In the pembrolizumab arm, distant metastasis-free survival was significantly improved and the risk of recurrence remained lower than the placebo group. 2. Treatment-related adverse events of grades 3 or higher occurred more frequently in the pembrolizumab arm, with the most common in both arms the being hypertension, diarrhea, autoimmune hepatitis, rash and increased lipase.
Comments / 0