Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan

Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Dan Campbell gives update on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Status

On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and he had some good news to report regarding wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. On Sunday, St. Brown took a big hit during the first quarter, and he was soon ruled out of the remainder of the game with a concussion. It was first noticed by one of the officials that St. Brown was a bit disoriented and he was forced to leave the game to get checked out.
‘I just think at that point it was the best thing to do’: Kirk Ferentz on QB change, Alex Padilla’s play

To start the second half, Iowa fans saw the long-awaited quarterback swap to backup quarterback Alex Padilla. After falling to No. 2 Ohio State 54-10, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shared why the Hawkeyes finally made the switch to Padilla. “Just, yeah, cumulative. I just think at that point it was the best thing to do and, you know, but, again, it was a tough situation for either quarterback probably for an assessment,” Ferentz said. Spencer Petras exited the game 6-of-14 passing with a pair of interceptions—one that was returned for a touchdown—and just 49 yards. He led one first-half scoring drive...
Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys

When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.
D’Andre Swift not expected to play for Detroit Lions in Week 7

Throughout the week, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift appeared on the injury report, but he made it clear that he planned to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Swift, who was listed as questionable (ankle/shoulder) on Friday’s final injury report, is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, there were plenty of question marks regarding Swift and his durability, which is exactly why.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7

We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.
Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears and expected to start. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on the team’s pregame radio show that Jones will get the nod over rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones, a first-round draft pick from 2021, missed three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe, a fourth-rounder filled in and led New England to an overtime loss against Green Bay followed by two straight wins. Cornerback Jonathan Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor also returned after missing time with injuries.
Detroit Lions uniform combo for matchup vs. Cowboys [Photo]

After a horrendous 1-4 start to their 2022 season, including three straight losses, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. When the Lions take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET, they will be wearing Honolulu blue from top to bottom as they will be wearing their blue jerseys and blue pants. The Cowboys will be wearing their white jerseys with gray pants.
