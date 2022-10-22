Read full article on original website
WATCH: What Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had to say about Ohio State, the state of his offense after loss
It was another poor showing by the Iowa offense against an Ohio State team with an improved defense and an offense that finally found its footing in the second half. It amounted to a 54-10 blowout for the Buckeyes, who just continue to roll. We like to keep track of...
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Michigan football vs. Rutgers kickoff time, channel announced
Michigan football is hosting Michigan State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. It appears that the Wolverines will be playing under the lights for two straight weekends. It was announced, via the Michigan Football Twitter account, that the maize and blue will be playing Rutgers next Saturday in Piscataway on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Wolverine TV: Where Michigan stands with OL target Taliafi Ta'ala
Michigan hosted a number of talented recruits for its statement win over Big Ten foe Penn State last weekend, including three-star 2023 Sandy (Utah) Alta offensive lineman Taliafi Ta’ala. U-M is now in a strong position coming out of his first trip to Ann Arbor and is expected to...
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Dan Campbell gives update on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Status
On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and he had some good news to report regarding wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. On Sunday, St. Brown took a big hit during the first quarter, and he was soon ruled out of the remainder of the game with a concussion. It was first noticed by one of the officials that St. Brown was a bit disoriented and he was forced to leave the game to get checked out.
What they're saying about Michigan, Ohio State collision course after the bye week
Michigan football was off this week, but still heavily factored into the College Football Playoff and Big Ten title discussion. The Wolverines have a bout with the Michigan State Spartans next weekend (7:30 p.m., Oct. 29) and look to close out the first two-thirds of the season at 8-0. Ohio...
‘I just think at that point it was the best thing to do’: Kirk Ferentz on QB change, Alex Padilla’s play
To start the second half, Iowa fans saw the long-awaited quarterback swap to backup quarterback Alex Padilla. After falling to No. 2 Ohio State 54-10, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shared why the Hawkeyes finally made the switch to Padilla. “Just, yeah, cumulative. I just think at that point it was the best thing to do and, you know, but, again, it was a tough situation for either quarterback probably for an assessment,” Ferentz said. Spencer Petras exited the game 6-of-14 passing with a pair of interceptions—one that was returned for a touchdown—and just 49 yards. He led one first-half scoring drive...
Detroit Lions 2022: Gameball Candidates after loss to Cowboys
Aidan Hutchinson, DEJeff Okudah, CBWinner: Jeff Okudah. The Detroit Lions continued losing after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 24-6. Despite the loss, the Detroit Lions’ defense stepped up big time after the bye week. Formerly the worst defense in the league, they made plays all over the field. Unfortunately,...
Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys
When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.
D’Andre Swift not expected to play for Detroit Lions in Week 7
Throughout the week, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift appeared on the injury report, but he made it clear that he planned to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Swift, who was listed as questionable (ankle/shoulder) on Friday’s final injury report, is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, there were plenty of question marks regarding Swift and his durability, which is exactly why.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7
We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.
Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears and expected to start. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on the team’s pregame radio show that Jones will get the nod over rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones, a first-round draft pick from 2021, missed three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe, a fourth-rounder filled in and led New England to an overtime loss against Green Bay followed by two straight wins. Cornerback Jonathan Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor also returned after missing time with injuries.
Detroit Lions uniform combo for matchup vs. Cowboys [Photo]
After a horrendous 1-4 start to their 2022 season, including three straight losses, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. When the Lions take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET, they will be wearing Honolulu blue from top to bottom as they will be wearing their blue jerseys and blue pants. The Cowboys will be wearing their white jerseys with gray pants.
Detroit Lions: Ben Johnson lists 3 ways the offense can improve
Through the first four games of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had the offense rolling in a big way. In fact, through Week 4, the Lions had the highest-scoring offense in the entire NFL. But in Week 5, something happened. The New England Patriots absolutely shut...
Twitter reacts to Tommy Eichenberg's pick six against Iowa
Well, here’s something we haven’t seen in a while. The Ohio State offense is sputtering, and it’s the defense carrying the team against an Iowa team that can make you work on every offensive possession. The Buckeyes just intercepted another pass to make it three turnovers on...
