BAKER CITY – Baker Middle School students are back in a safer gym following the recent seismic rehabilitation of the space. The Baker School District says “We are so thankful for the many partners who helped make this project possible – such as CB Const., Inc; WRK Engineers; Wenaha Group; and First Presbyterian Church of Baker City (who shared their space across the street free of charge to the school district for student meals!) – as well as the Oregon Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program for the necessary funding.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO