fox4news.com

Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Dallas Observer

Post Malone Brought Home the Gold With His Twelve Carat Tour

North Texas' very own Post Malone made a triumphant return to his hometown on Friday night on the first of two stops in D/FW — on Wednesday he’ll play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hailed as a hometown hero and a national treasure, Post proved himself as such as he put on an energetic and heartfelt show for his city.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" 
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies

DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower

DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
DALLAS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie

Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design

10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX

