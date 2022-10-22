Read full article on original website
Longview now 5-0 in district play, still undefeated after beating McKinney North 49-7
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are now 5-0 in district and still undefeated on the season after getting a home win over the McKinney North Bulldogs. The final score was: McKinney North 7 at Longview 49. Next week, Longview will head to Tyler High to play the Lions.
TCU in Big 12 Driver’s Seat After Latest Gutsy Win
After another comeback, the Horned Frogs are 7–0 with the inside track to the league title game.
Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
Seniors Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen
Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor were named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen Saturday night at the North Dallas athletic facility gym. Mayra is a 1st Lieutenant with the Vikingettes and a sergeant major with the North Dallas JROTC. Jeremy, who is a certified makeup artist, is a member of the Vikingettes.
Post Malone Brought Home the Gold With His Twelve Carat Tour
North Texas' very own Post Malone made a triumphant return to his hometown on Friday night on the first of two stops in D/FW — on Wednesday he’ll play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hailed as a hometown hero and a national treasure, Post proved himself as such as he put on an energetic and heartfelt show for his city.
Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"
Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.
A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
Dallas mayor tours completed deck over I-35E in Oak Cliff
Workers have completed Phase One of the new Dallas deck park over I-35 near the Dallas Zoo. While the park portion of what will be known as Southern Gateway Park has not even begun, the deck itself spanning I-35 near Ewing Avenue is now in place
DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies
DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower
DALLAS - Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home. Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023. James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses...
The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie
Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design
10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
