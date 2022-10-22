Read full article on original website
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
cobbcountycourier.com
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
WRDW-TV
Georgia voters break 2018 Sunday turnout record by 211%
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia voters hit record-breaking turnout on the first optional Sunday of early voting. As of Monday morning, more than three quarters of a million voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 18,109 showing up on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sunday’s total, according to the Georgia secretary of state, broke the 2018 total for the first Sunday of early voting by 211%.
Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat
Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both deeply Christian and both well known nationwide as […] The post Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia breaks early voting record in first week
Georgia voters are shattering records when it comes to early voting. So far, voters have cast nearly 730,000 ballots early. That's up 50% from 2018.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Our Podcast “Georgia Votes 2022” took a deep dive into recent allegations by the Herschel Walker campaign that Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s church Ebenezer Baptist was involved in evictions at an apartment building the church is connected to. Warnock has said no one was kicked out of their housing.
Voter Turnout Update: More than 728,000 people have voted in Georgia’s midterm election so far
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of early voting. As of Saturday morning, about 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm...
After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
A record-breaking week of early voting continues Saturday, the first weekend voting day of the general election season....
WMAZ
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
TODAY.com
Fight for control of senate heats up in Nevada, Georgia
Early voting is underway in Nevada and Georgia’s tight Senate races. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Sunday TODAY with more on the candidates.Oct. 23, 2022.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Vote “No!” on three of four proposed amendments
OCT. 21, 2022 | While the Georgia Constitution gives wide leeway to the state Legislature, it also restricts these politicians from changing any Constitutional provisions without the public input. The result is that often in statewide elections, the Legislature must get approval from the voters for any attempt to change...
AOL Corp
In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
Why Oprah and Stacey Abrams are encouraging voters to wear purple to the polls
As the midterm elections get underway, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to make history in the state of Georgia by sharing how she would address different policies. She recently held a virtual conversation with Oprah Winfrey to address her plans for the state. Spice House in Midtown Atlanta hosted the...
WRDW-TV
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
