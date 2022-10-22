Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
foxnebraska.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
KSNB Local4
Town harvests crops for Sam Ruhter
PROSSER, Neb. (KSNB) - When Sam Ruhter passed away in April of this year, his family had no idea what they would do about the harvest season. Enter Sam’s neighbors and friends, who planted his fields and on Friday, harvested the over 600 acres of crops. Sam’s brother, Randy,...
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crews battle fire in Nuckolls County, Highway 136 closed
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE — A large grass fire burning in Nuckolls County has closed a Highway in the area Sunday afternoon. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed Highway 136 between Highway 14 and 78 in both directions due to a wildfire. Crews from multiple towns are battling a...
KSNB Local4
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
KSNB Local4
Dinosaurs roar into Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For families looking for something to do this weekend, you can go back in time to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest, North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back at Fonner Park in Grand Island from Oct. 21-23. Jurassic Quest opens...
KSNB Local4
Holdrege football brings the brooms with win over Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KSNB) - Ogallala football welcomed on in Holdrege for the season finale of the regular football season. In the end, the Dusters get passed Ogallala with a 34-14 win. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays perfect on the regular season with win over Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City football welcomed on in Aurora for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Huskies roll to a perfect season, taking down the Bison 49-21. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
KSNB Local4
Minden football whips Cozad in season finale win
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad football welcomed on in Minden for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Whippetts whip the Haymaker’s in a 34-18 win. See embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
KSNB Local4
Hastings football ends the regular season with win against Gering
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings welcomed in Gering for their season finale. Despite the Bulldogs striking first, the Tigers win it 19-7. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
KSNB Local4
York football dukes out win over Northwest
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York football hosted Grand Island Northwest Friday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 24-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
