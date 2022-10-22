ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

HuskerExtra.com

Nicklin Hames sets career record as No. 3 Nebraska moves winning streak to 11

Whitney Lauenstein had 13 kills, Nicklin Hames became Nebraska’s school-record holder for career assists and No. 3 Nebraska rolled in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Nebraska topped the Illini in kills (44-30) ace serves (5-3) and digs (44-30). Nebraska had a .320...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa football falls to No. 2 Ohio State in historic fashion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior quarterback Alex Padilla took his first snaps of the 2022 season Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz put him into the game after benching senior Spencer Petras at halftime. When Padilla entered the game, Iowa trailed, 26-10. He committed two turnovers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football plays Ohio State on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the first time since 2017. This is the Hawkeyes’ first trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus since 2013. Going into the game, Iowa is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Hawkeye wide receiver Diante...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Halftime reactions | Ohio State football leads Iowa, 26-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Iowa football team is trailing No. 2 Ohio State, 26-10, at halftime in Columbus. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of their first trip to Ohio Stadium since 2013. The lead has changed hands three times so far this afternoon. Ohio State struck first Saturday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

2022 Voter Guide

The 2022 general election features several national, state, and local offices up for grabs. With Congressional seats, the Governor’s office, the county Board of Supervisors, and much more on this ballot this fall, a lot is at stake this election season. Navigate through our voter guide using the menu...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
247Sports

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Kirk Ferentz is failing Iowa’s fans, and his son Brian Ferentz should be fired: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Iowa changed quarterbacks Saturday, maybe because the starter is named Spencer Petras and not Spencer Ferentz. Unfortunately for Iowa fans and every player on the Iowa football team working hard in practice, the change that needs to be made at offensive coordinator won’t even be considered until this dismal Iowa football season is done.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Ep. 7 Iowa vs. Ohio State

This week’s edition of Before The Kickoff is loaded! Check out DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick breakdown the Hawkeyes matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joining Michael, are DITV Sports Reporter Max Von Gries and Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson. On top of that Lantern Tv Sports Producer Casey Smith joins the show all the way from Columbus to detail some of the Buckeyes key players.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz noncommittal on QB after Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla play against No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla played his first snaps of the season on Saturday afternoon against No. 2 Ohio State. The Hawkeyes’ change at quarterback came after starter Spencer Petras committed three turnovers — two interceptions, including a pick six, and one fumble — in the first half. He completed six of his 14 passes for 49 yards.
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders drop season-opener to Idaho Steelheads

A rough first period cost the Iowa Heartlanders in their season-opening 6-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads at Xtream Arena on Friday night. The Heartlanders struggled with their forecheck and had trouble keeping possession as they allowed four goals in the opening frame. Idaho forward Ryan Dmowski tallied a hat trick, with two of his scores coming in the first 20 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA

