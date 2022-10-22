Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
2news.com
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
Record-Courier
Freeze warning with 20-degree temperatures overnight
A snow-rain mix fell in Genoa around 6:45 p.m. Saturday preceding a freeze warning issued for 11 p.m. The warning is expected to last until 8 a.m. Sunday. Rain and snow fell in Western Nevada on Saturday evening with a coating on the Carson Range above Jacks Valley. “Frost and...
FOX Reno
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
Nevada Appeal
Fire watch Friday, freeze watch Saturday for Carson City
Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe are under a fire watch starting Friday at 11 p.m. and running until Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by a freeze watch starting Saturday at 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fire watch is due to forecast winds from the southwest at...
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
Rain possible in Sacramento area this weekend: Freeze watch also in place in surrounding counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Over the weekend the Sacramento area will possibly see rain, wind, and snow in the mountains, along with a freeze watch in Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers in Sacramento with a high of 71 degrees. […]
2news.com
Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months
People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
2news.com
Coalition Snow Opening New Concept Store “Far Out” at Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market (RPM), the largest retail property in Midtown Reno, welcomes its newest tenant: Coalition Snow, the only female led and owned snowsports brand in the United States. Their newest brick-and-mortar concept store at RPM—Far Out—will have all of their skis and snowboards, as well as new additions focused...
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares the variety of projects one can do with some yarn and two needles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherril Steele-Carlin is a local knitter who recently won the knitting category in the 2022 Herrschner’s National Afghan Contest, and received an honorable mention in this year’s Mary Maxim Contest. She stopped by Morning Break to share how diverse knitting projects can be and...
Sierra Sun
History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development
With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
2news.com
Night off the Streets Warming Shelter Starts November 1
On October 22, 2022, volunteers gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City to prepare for the Night off the Streets warming center that starts on November 1. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization will be providing a safe place for those without homes to sleep during the winter nights. It's available from November 1 to March 31.
Carson City, October 23 High School 🏐 Game Notice
2news.com
Night Off The Streets Warming Centers
The center is held by five different churches in Carson City. This is the sixth year of the Night off the Streets warming shelter in Carson City.
2news.com
Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow
As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
nnbw.com
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
Nevada Appeal
Power outage impacting east Carson City residents
More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
2news.com
One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon
Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
Wind and clouds will increase, ahead of a sharp cold front. This system will bring wind, rain, and snow on Saturday, and a freeze to most areas by Sunday and Monday mornings. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. -Jeff. Cold Weather Means Turning Off Outside Watering.
