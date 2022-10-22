ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
2news.com

Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Freeze warning with 20-degree temperatures overnight

A snow-rain mix fell in Genoa around 6:45 p.m. Saturday preceding a freeze warning issued for 11 p.m. The warning is expected to last until 8 a.m. Sunday. Rain and snow fell in Western Nevada on Saturday evening with a coating on the Carson Range above Jacks Valley. “Frost and...
GENOA, NV
FOX Reno

First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway

The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Fire watch Friday, freeze watch Saturday for Carson City

Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe are under a fire watch starting Friday at 11 p.m. and running until Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by a freeze watch starting Saturday at 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The fire watch is due to forecast winds from the southwest at...
CARSON CITY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Freeze Warning Issued for Tonight as Temperatures Drop

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning folks in our area to expect temperatures to drop below freezing between 11:00 tonight and 8:00a.m. tomorrow. Sub-freezing temperatures, as low as twenty-two degrees in some places, are expected across northeastern California and northern Nevada. Frost and freeze...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months

People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coalition Snow Opening New Concept Store “Far Out” at Reno Public Market

Reno Public Market (RPM), the largest retail property in Midtown Reno, welcomes its newest tenant: Coalition Snow, the only female led and owned snowsports brand in the United States. Their newest brick-and-mortar concept store at RPM—Far Out—will have all of their skis and snowboards, as well as new additions focused...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development

With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Night off the Streets Warming Shelter Starts November 1

On October 22, 2022, volunteers gathered at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City to prepare for the Night off the Streets warming center that starts on November 1. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization will be providing a safe place for those without homes to sleep during the winter nights. It's available from November 1 to March 31.
CARSON CITY, NV
High School Volleyball PRO

Carson City, October 23 High School 🏐 Game Notice

VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Sheep to Roam and Reduce Hazardous Fuels near Jacks Valley Community Tomorrow

As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will release sheep on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Jacks Valley Wildlife Management Fuels Reduction Project area just south of Jacks Valley Road in Carson City, Nevada. From approximately mid-October through November, the sheep...
CARSON CITY, NV
nnbw.com

Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold

SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Power outage impacting east Carson City residents

More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon

Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor

Wind and clouds will increase, ahead of a sharp cold front. This system will bring wind, rain, and snow on Saturday, and a freeze to most areas by Sunday and Monday mornings. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. -Jeff. Cold Weather Means Turning Off Outside Watering.
RENO, NV

