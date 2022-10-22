South Range shuts out Hubbard to secure another undefeated regular season

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range finished their third consecutive regular season with an undefeated record following their 28-0 shutout victory at Hubbard.

The Raiders (10-0) have now won 30 straight regular-season games dating back to October 2019.

In the first quarter, South Range got on the board on a Billy Skripac 4-yard touchdown run.

Skripac threw a 44-yard touchdown strike to Shane Lindstrom to extend the lead to 14-0 at halftime.

Skripac and Blake Ewert added scores in the second half to close out the scoring at 28-0.

Skripac completed 8 of 12 passing for 175 yards. Lindstrom hauled in three passes for 72 yards.

South Range’s defense held Hubbard to 122 total yards of offense.

Hubbard began the season by winning their first three games before falling by a touchdown against Poland in week four. The Eagles closed out the regular season with a 6-4 mark.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.