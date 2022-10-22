Read full article on original website
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Healthcare workers plan to strike at Windham Hospital
A flood advisory was issued for part of the state late Monday morning. Here is meteorologist Mike Slifer's Monday noon forecast. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect periods of rain on Monday. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot...
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
VIDEO: Support for Bristol community continues in wake of officers' deaths
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
Officers from around US attend funeral for fallen Bristol police officers
Members of law enforcement from around the country gathered for a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush.
Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?
Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River
KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
