Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Country music legend George Strait will return to Nashville next year. Strait, known as the King of Country, will perform at Nissan Stadium July 29. The performance will include Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. “It just felt right,” Strait told Billboard in an email....
cenlanow.com
Couple donates embryos, meets resulting biological triplets
(NewsNation) — A Texas couple who donated their embryos after conceiving twins through IVF later learned they have biological triplets. Brook and Chris Martin turned to a Nashville clinic for help more than 20 years ago, where they were able to conceive their twin sons through IVF. Later, the couple decided to donate their remaining embryos in hopes they’d help others.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
Vanderbilt Hustler
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
WSMV
New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
Brown Skin Brunchin' bringing women of color together one brunch at a time
Women of color in the Nashville area who are looking to make friends and network can do so over French toast and mimosas thanks to Brown Skin Brunchin'
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
wpln.org
From woos to wedding bells: Nashville’s wedding industry
Nashville is infamous for being a bachelorette paradise, but what about the “I dos”?. In this episode, we talk to newlyweds about their experiences planning and having the biggest day of their lives in Middle Tennessee. We also hear from a wedding planner about recent trends and the state of the wedding industry in Nashville.
WSMV
Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
New Balance Athletics to Open New Distribution Center in Lebanon
New Balance Athletics officials announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee. Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, New Balance will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County, which will support a portion of the...
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
WSMV
Horse rescued after falling in pool in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department and Fire Department helped rescue a horse from a pool on Monday afternoon. Officials were called to the home after the horse had fallen into an in-ground pool. LFRD was able to get a rope around the horse and lead...
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU’s Miller Coliseum Enters Concert Arena With Country Music Series
Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and dirt-based arena floor, MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum on Thompson Lane is galloping into a new frontier of live music events by serving as host venue for the inaugural Coliseum Nights country music concert series. Igniter Entertainment is bringing the first...
