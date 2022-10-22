ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Country music legend George Strait will return to Nashville next year. Strait, known as the King of Country, will perform at Nissan Stadium July 29. The performance will include Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. “It just felt right,” Strait told Billboard in an email....
NASHVILLE, TN
cenlanow.com

Couple donates embryos, meets resulting biological triplets

(NewsNation) — A Texas couple who donated their embryos after conceiving twins through IVF later learned they have biological triplets. Brook and Chris Martin turned to a Nashville clinic for help more than 20 years ago, where they were able to conceive their twin sons through IVF. Later, the couple decided to donate their remaining embryos in hopes they’d help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour

What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident

Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

From woos to wedding bells: Nashville’s wedding industry

Nashville is infamous for being a bachelorette paradise, but what about the “I dos”?. In this episode, we talk to newlyweds about their experiences planning and having the biggest day of their lives in Middle Tennessee. We also hear from a wedding planner about recent trends and the state of the wedding industry in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Horse rescued after falling in pool in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police Department and Fire Department helped rescue a horse from a pool on Monday afternoon. Officials were called to the home after the horse had fallen into an in-ground pool. LFRD was able to get a rope around the horse and lead...
LA VERGNE, TN
murfreesboro.com

MTSU’s Miller Coliseum Enters Concert Arena With Country Music Series

Known for its popular horse shows, ag-related events and dirt-based arena floor, MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum on Thompson Lane is galloping into a new frontier of live music events by serving as host venue for the inaugural Coliseum Nights country music concert series. Igniter Entertainment is bringing the first...
MURFREESBORO, TN

