Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be decided TODAY, with Chelsea set to shockingly sign the superstar
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set for showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag
SB Nation
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
Yardbarker
Loaned-out Manchester United star told he has no chance of playing regularly at Old Trafford
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been told that he needs to leave Old Trafford if he is to play regularly as he has no chance of replacing David de Gea as number one for the Red Devils. Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest for this season and performed...
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture
Liverpool go to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League with three wins on the bounce across all competitions.They have momentum for what feels like the first time this season and goalkeeper Alisson recognises they need to capitalise on it.“We just stick together,” he told the club’s website. “It was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment. Working hard, working every day – not only on matchdays.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool“Now things are coming out, the results are coming but we don’t have to be too excited...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January
The Portuguese superstar was dropped from the first-team squad last week after refusing to come on as a substitute.
Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League
Chelsea have drawn 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League and remain unbeaten under Graham Potter.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
SB Nation
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups
The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream will see Spurs look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Man Utd. Here's how to watch it live, wherever you are.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
SkySports
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
CBS Sports
Serie A scores: Napoli beat AS Roma and Jose Mourinho with late Victor Osimhen goal to stay atop the table
After 11 matches. Napoli are at the top of the Serie A table (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). The team, coached by Luciano Spalletti, needs to be considered as the leading candidate for the win of the Scudetto after winning 1-0 away against AS Roma. Napoli are currently at the top of the table with 29 points, three points more than AC Milan and five more than Lazio and Atalanta. Despite a summer full of changes, Napoli managed to create a roster that can compete on multiple fronts, sitting atop the table while they are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League's round of 16, in the same group with Ajax, Liverpool and Rangers. In the first eleven games, Napoli already won some key matches away against Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Another confirmation that we need to consider them very seriously this time for the title race.
Is Chelsea vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening in a huge clash in the top four race, but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s casting a shadow over the Stamford Bridge fixture.Ronaldo has been dropped by Erik ten Hag after storming down the tunnel before the end of United’s excellent win over Tottenham in midweek, with the star forward forced to train on his own.Ten Hag’s first match in charge of United ended in defeat to Graham Potter’s Brighton, with the Englishman now in charge of Chelsea and enjoying a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge.Although Chelsea were held...
CBS Sports
Benfica vs. Juventus live stream: Champions League game prediction, how to watch online, time, news, odds
The stage doesn't get much bigger for Juventus as any result but a victory for the Italian side will see Benfica and PSG advance from Group H to the knockout stage. It has been a disappointing Champions League campaign for Max Allegri with only one victory in the competition so far and things won't get any easier as Benfica have been impressive during group stage play.
Report: Could Chelsea Move For Wilfried Zaha Next Summer?
Wilfried Zaha is a free agent next summer, which is something that could interest Chelsea.
