Zac Brown Band Cancels Vancouver Show After Border Snafu

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZ3s8_0iiOneHm00
Gary Miller/Getty

Hours before they were scheduled to perform in Vancouver, Zac Brown Band canceled its Friday night show because some crew members were denied entry to Canada over expunged criminal records. “We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind,” the country group said in a statement to People . The band said it has played in Canada for a decade, as recently as this year, but whether everyone is allowed in depends on a single border agent. The whole entourage was held for two hours on Thursday night before getting the news that a few crew members were barred.

Read it at People

CALIFORNIA STATE
