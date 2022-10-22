ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers expect to re-open their trade talks with Utah Jazz

Count Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer among the NBA analysts who believe the Lakers should be feeling some urgency to find a trade involving Russell Westbrook sooner rather than later. O’Connor opens his latest article by dubbing the former MVP a “washed-up bricklayer,” contending that the Lakers need to trade him immediately to have any chance of salvaging their season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers

It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west

Despite two of the top four teams in the conference not playing on Saturday, this was one of the more impactful days of the year in the Pac-12 conference. It solidified what fans in Eugene have felt for a few weeks now — the Oregon Ducks are the best team out west. With the No. 9 Ducks’ 45-30 dismantling of the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, it’s clear that Dan Lanning’s squad holds the top spot in the power rankings for the second week in a row, and gives them pole-position in the race to get to the Pac-12 Championship game. Both USC and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland

With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2019. The Nets will take on Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like the Grizz's 132-120 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy