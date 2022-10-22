Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
Gale warning issued for waters off Monterey County
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A gale warning has been issued for the waters off Monterey County until Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning. The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas and 10 to 60 nautical miles offshore. From […]
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
NWS announces Bay Area Frost Advisory for Sunday night
Grab your pumpkin spiced lattes because the fall weather is officially here, and the National Weather Service is letting Bay Area residents know that frost could be on the way.
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
KSBW.com
Boaters beware: Gale warning in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday along Monterey County coast
Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for the waters along the Monterey County Coast. This is in effect until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Watch out for hazardous beach and marine conditions this weekend with strong gusty winds along the coast and over the waters. Small craft operators should remain in port or seek safe harbor.
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
KSBW.com
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
PG&E warns power shutoff likely in Napa Co. due to strong winds
PG&E announced a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is likely for Northern Napa County on Sunday.
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
In Watsonville City Council's District 7, two veterans square off
Though four city council seats are up for grabs in Watsonville this November, only District 7 will see a contest — where current mayor Ari Parker will square off against longtime Watsonville politico and educator Nancy Bilicich. Lookout sat down with Parker and Bilicich to talk about their campaigns.
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
'Anti-establishment' Dutra swerves to offense: 'I'm not going to flip-flop to win votes'
Embattled District 4 Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra didn't shy away from highlighting what he feels are key differences between him and opponent Felipe Hernandez at a recent forum. Dutra was believed to hold a commanding lead before charges alleging he molested a 12-year-old family friend when he was 30, 17 years ago, surfaced on Oct. 5. Can he survive the political tempest? He told Lookout he believes he can.
PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend
YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday. While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.
KSBW.com
Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
benitolink.com
Scheduled road closures could interfere with SBC commuters
Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The following may impact traffic to and from San Benito County. The release also reminded motorists to keep in mind that construction work is weather-dependent.
