Hall of Famer Joe Montana weighs in on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, returning for Alumni Weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana speaks with reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs about returning to the Bay for Alumni Weekend, Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as a head coach, the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the Niners, […]
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
What they’re saying nationally, in Los Angeles after Oregon Ducks beat UCLA
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The win gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Cal (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
Jones active, to start over Zappe for Patriots vs Bears
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears and in the starting lineup
Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West
After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing
Kenneth Walker, Marquise Goodwin lead Seattle Seahawks to 37-23 win over Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two...
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
NBC Sports
Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
FanDuel promo code SNF: Get $1,000 no sweat first bet on Steelers vs. Dolphins in Week 7
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 7 Sunday slate ends in Miami and a FanDuel promo code can lead to betting up to $1,000 without risk on...
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Source: McCaffrey will make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7
Running back Christian McCaffrey is set to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks...
Mike Brown faces former team as Kings visit Warriors
Mike Brown will get to take a bow in front of his former fans Sunday night when the ex-assistant coach
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry Achieves Another Absurd 3-Point Stat in Warriors' Win Over Kings
Steph achieves another absurd 3-point stat in win over Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry's ability to shoot the basketball is unmatched and he reinforced that thought in the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday night at Chase Center. By finishing the game with 33...
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/23/2022)
Zach Wilson and the NY Jets look for their first 5-2 start since 2010 when they visit backup Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos in NFL Week 7. Rypien’s first NFL start was a 37-28 win over the Jets in 2020. Denver has won seven of its last nine against the Jets. This AFC clash kicks off Sunday, October 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
The Oregonian
