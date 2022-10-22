ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
MAINE STATE
The Verge

Facebook warns it could block news in Canada over proposed legislation

Facebook might ban news sharing in Canada if the country passes legislation forcing the company to pay news outlets for their content (via The Wall Street Journal). In a post shared on Friday, Facebook parent company Meta says Canada’s proposed Online News Act falsely presumes that it “unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers.”
The Verge

TikTok is increasingly becoming a news source

More and more Americans are getting their news from TikTok, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The percentage of people getting news from TikTok has tripled since 2020; around 10 percent of all US adults now regularly get news on the app. For adults under 30, that number jumps to 26 percent.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Acknowledges a Big Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg is up front. The billionaire king of social networks seems to be doing serious self-criticism after what now appears to be one of the most difficult years for Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook. The year 2022 has been a bloodbath for the social-media giant, which was founded in 2004....
techunwrapped.com

Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023

Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Business Insider

Facebook will experience its slowest US user growth ever in 2021

In 2021, the number of monthly Facebook users in the US will increase by less than 1% year over year, the platform's lowest annual growth rate to date. Much of this deceleration is due to last year's faster-than-expected growth of 3.3%, which was driven by changes in media habits during the pandemic. That helped to push future accelerations forward, and as a result, Facebook will see slower user growth for the rest of our forecast period, which ends in 2025.
PC Magazine

Save 91% on Thousands of Royalty-Free Digital Media Assets

If your business is trying to market a product or service to its audience, it needs to communicate its value in an eye-catching way. A picture is worth a thousand words, but before you create a budget for a graphic designer, consider creating your assets in-house with PoweredTemplate. This royalty-free...
BGR.com

Twitter employees call Elon Musk’s planned layoffs ‘reckless’

Twitter employees are circulating an open letter to protest Elon Musk’s mass layoffs. As reported by Time, the outlet has obtained a letter being circulated by employees within the company that seeks to protect against the potential layoffs being threatened by Musk. The billionaire and owner of Tesla and Space X said last week that he could seek to lay off as much as 75% of the company once he finishes the purchase of it.
9to5Mac

Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups

Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups. As announced by Meta in a blog...
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy