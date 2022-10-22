ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigation determines 2 juveniles vandalized Kroger in Miamisburg, sergeant says

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
MIAMISBURG — Police have determined that two juveniles, ages 13 and 10, are responsible for vandalizing the new Kroger store in Miamisburg, Sgt. Jeff Muncy said Friday afternoon.

The dollar estimate of the damage is being figured out, he said, but investigators have determined that the the vandalism occurred just after midnight into Friday.

No one has been taken into custody, the sergeant said.

The news about police being able to pinpoint the suspects came after the police department posted photos to social media, asking the public for help in tracking down the culprits who caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The almost 124,000-square-foot Marketplace, which includes an 18-pump fuel station at 155 N. Heincke Road, replaced a storefront that had been in place more than 25 years.

