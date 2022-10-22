Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Vermont is a great state to hunt in due to the high population of deer, rural landscape, and a large selection of public and private land to hunt on. Most deer are found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state and along the Connecticut river. The higher elevations that run north and south in the eastern areas of the state have a lower population density of deer. However, these areas offer more remote areas for hunters that enjoy a long hunting trip.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO