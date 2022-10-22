Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Newsom calls for Los Angeles City Council members to resign in wake of racist audio leak
Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone on the record for the first time to call for the resignation of Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo following this month’s release of a secretly recorded audio recording in which the two men participated in a conversation where racist and offensive terms can be […]
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso in final stretch of heated LA mayoral campaign
The election for the next Mayor of Los Angeles is just weeks away. Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are on the final stretch of the campaign trail.
Fears of rising antisemitism after banner saying 'Kanye is right' is hung over Los Angeles freeway
An antisemitic hate group was behind a banner hung over a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday saying “Kanye is right about the Jews,” watchdog groups said, after Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a string of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. A number of people could...
Fliers Found Blaming Jews for Gun Control, Hate Banners Draped on Overpass, Both in L.A. Area
Police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in a Southern California community that placed the blame for gun control efforts on Jews, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area of Beverly Hills, north of Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly...
Opinion | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown Alliance Bit the Dust
The L.A. City Council scandal is shocking, but not surprising. All too often, even the most committed to social justice end up succumbing to the status quo.
Racist comments about Oaxacans in LA City Council audio spark renewed push for change
In the leaked conversation, former L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Gil Cedillo are heard mocking Oaxacans, calling them "ugly".
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry
LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
Black Lives Matter group camped near Kevin de León's home say they won't leave until he resigns
Protesters with Black Lives Matter have been camping out near Kevin de León's Eagle Rock home over racist remarks made in a leaked conversations among councilmembers and say they won't leave until he's gone.
Laist.com
Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Topline:. Protesters filled the streets of...
BET
L.A. Councilman Kevin de Leon Says He Won’t Resign Following Leaked Meeting Containing Racist And Crude Remarks
On Wednesday (October 19), Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon said he would not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude and racist remarks while also plotting to expand their political power. According to the Associated...
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
