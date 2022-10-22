Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey Had Telling Comment After Trade To 49ers
Former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey seems happy to land where he did. After being the subject of trade rumors for some time now, Carolina moved off the former All-Pro, sending him to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. Speaking at his introductory press conference, McCaffrey lauded San Francisco's defensive unit....
Kyle Shanahan says defense was ‘disappointing,’ assesses Jimmy Garoppolo after Chiefs pummel 49ers
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
Jaguars Trade RB James Robinson to Jets
The former 1,000-yard back is now a New York Jet.
Who Is Patriots Quarterback Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend Hannah Lewis?
Get to know more about Hannah Lewis, the woman dating Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Plus the surprising reason his mother chose his first name.
49ers-Chiefs: Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga active; Niners announce 6 inactives
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in exchange for several draft picks. He practiced with the team on Friday and has been learning his new playbook. McCaffrey is active against the Chiefs and is expected to play.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Super Bowl aspirations: “We’re not there yet” after Christian McCaffrey trade
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey spoke with the media on Friday following the blockbuster trade that was finalized late Thursday evening. The move for McCaffrey made sense, given that the 49ers' running game had been declining this season...
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
49ers GM John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey trade: “It’s not going to fix our ills as a team”
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey, sending a 2023 second-rounder, third-rounder, fourth-rounder, and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. It was a quick turnaround for McCaffrey as the halfback flew out to the bay on Friday morning and was...
49ers Notebook: What’s wrong with the offense? Chiefs’ unique chemistry exercise; Jim Harbaugh reflects
The defense seemed to get much of the blame for the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the performance from the 49ers' offense once again left observers scratching their heads. Not everything was bad for the 49ers on offense Sunday -- they put up 444...
49erswebzone
