CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Fortune

Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.

It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
CNBC

Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application

President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Arkansas Advocate

Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
CBS Denver

Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden

The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide billions of dollars in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation...
msn.com

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan

Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
