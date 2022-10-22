Read full article on original website
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
Student loan forgiveness: Court blocks plan for debt relief; what you need to know
A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, putting on hold any debt relief. The ruling comes after six states brought a suit aimed at stopping the program that cancels a portion of student loan debt for those with federally backed student loans.
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, was the one who received the emergency application brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.
CNBC
Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Biden's student debt relief program reaches 22M applications
The president touts smooth rollout, says he avoided a repeat of Obamacare website meltdown.
President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application
President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
White House fires back in court against block on student loan debt forgiveness
Six conservative states have argued the president acted beyond his authority in canceling the debt and allege face financial harm by mass forgiveness.
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...
Justice Barrett rejects group's effort to block Biden's student debt relief program from taking effect
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. Barrett, who is responsible for emergency applications from Wisconsin, rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association request to block the program...
legalreader.com
Federal Judge Rejects GOP-Led States’ Effort to Overturn Student Debt Relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett also rejected a separate lawsuit intended to block Biden’s debt relief plan from taking effect. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states seeking to challenge President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. According to CNN, U.S. District...
Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide billions of dollars in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation...
msn.com
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department is 'moving full speed ahead' to implement student debt relief despite an appeals court temporarily blocking the plan
Miguel Cardona says student debt relief is "moving full speed" despite a temporary hold on the plan. Cardona in an USA Today op-ed criticized GOP efforts to block President Biden's plan for borrowers. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an administrative stay for the relief plan. US...
Paused: Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
It is unclear when or if students will receive Biden's student loan forgiveness grant. The 8th Circuit placed a temporary stay on the scheme. But officials still encourage you to apply.
How I got my student loans forgiven: Physician in North Carolina
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is sometimes criticized for providing debt relief to borrowers working in public service who took on high loan amounts and earn enough income to repay their debt.
