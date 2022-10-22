ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cinemablend

Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask

In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
102.5 The Bone

Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween

Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
thedigitalfix.com

The Conjuring 4 moving ahead with returning writer

Everyone’s favourite horror movie series, The Conjuring, is getting its next instalment with The Conjuring 4. The new horror thriller movie has officially found its writer, who is returning to the series after working on previous entries. The Conjuring movies are renowned for their blend of jump scares and...
Digital Trends

The best cult classic horror movies

Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Director Teases His "Dead Serious" The Exorcist Sequel

Halloween Ends was released last week and marked the final movie in David Gordon Green's trilogy. However, it won't be the last time the director tackles an iconic horror franchise. The Exorcist is now getting its own legacy sequel from Green, and it's going to feature the return of the original film's Ellen Burstyn. While Jamie Lee Curtis came back multiple times for Halloween sequels, some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Green talked about what fans can expect from his next trilogy.
ComicBook

The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Addresses Whether It Is a Halloween or Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

While there are a number of movies that are considered a staple of the Halloween season, there are also plenty that fans dive into as we head closer to the winter holidays, though part of what makes The Nightmare Before Christmas such a beloved experience is that it can be enjoyed in honor of either event. Social media being what it is, however, means that fans feel they need to take sides on whether the film is more of a Halloween movie or more of a Christmas movie, with director Henry Selick confirming how he feels it's equally appropriate for either holiday. Selick's latest film, Wendell & Wild, hits Netflix on October 28th.
ComicBook

The Haunted Mansion: Jamie Lee Curtis Promises Film Is Scary and "Yummy"

One of the big challenges with any family-friendly horror is finding the right balance of honoring the spooky spirit of a storyline while also ensuring that the adventure is accessible for all ages, with star of the upcoming The Haunted Mansion movie Jamie Lee Curtis promising that the film has plenty of scares, but they all come together for a "yummy" blend of humor and horror. This new film marks the second attempt for the iconic Disney ride to be brought to life into a feature film, with reports about this new take seemingly falling more in line with the narrative of the amusement park attraction. The Haunted Mansion is slated to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

