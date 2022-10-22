ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

MassLive.com

Owen Dawson’s four touchdowns lead South Hadley football over Putnam

SPRINGFIELD — After a gutting loss last week, the South Hadley football team responded well in Week 7, excelling offensively and defensively for a 34-8 win over Putnam. “We had heart this week,” said South Hadley coach Brian Couture. “We started out flat, but then … we talked to them at halftime, and said ‘it’s yours to win, so you gotta dig deep,’ and they did.”
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities

WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
WESTFIELD, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…

Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
