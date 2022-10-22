Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from Week 7: No. 6 Longmeadow makes statement, No. 14 Monument Mountain leads Tri-County title race & more
Statement victories and an overtime thriller were just a couple highlights from last week's slate of Western Massachusetts high school football games.
Ben Sledzieski, Marty Maslowski lead No. 2 Northampton to a 34-9 victory over No. 7 Wahconah in Route 9 Rumble
NORTHAMPTON - The No. 2 Northampton football team never wavered Friday night as it defeated No. 7 Wahconah, 34-9, in the Route 9 Rumble at home.
Nicholas Ferguson leads defense as No. 5 East Longmeadow football tops No. 9 Agawam
AGAWAM – One week after suffering its first loss of the season, the No. 5 East Longmeadow football team bounced back with a 28-7 win over No. 9 Agawam Friday night.
Owen Dawson’s four touchdowns lead South Hadley football over Putnam
SPRINGFIELD — After a gutting loss last week, the South Hadley football team responded well in Week 7, excelling offensively and defensively for a 34-8 win over Putnam. “We had heart this week,” said South Hadley coach Brian Couture. “We started out flat, but then … we talked to them at halftime, and said ‘it’s yours to win, so you gotta dig deep,’ and they did.”
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Southwick sweeps Commerce to end regular season on high note
Western Massachusetts Sports Commission is scoring big victories for Springfield, region (Editorial)
The Western Massachusetts Sports Commission has been among the unsung heroes in bringing quality events and activity to Springfield and the region. It’s time to bring some recognition to a body adding to the vibrancy and attractiveness of the region. Formed in 2013, the commission brought together members from...
westernmassnews.com
Week 7: East Longmeadow at Agawam, South Hadley at Putnam and Springfield Central at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News took in the action as East Longmeadow battled Agawam, South Hadley faced Putnam, Central took on Holyoke and Westfield took on Chicopee Comp. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
Route 32 bridge in Monson is scheduled to reopen
The bridge on Route 32 in Monson is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
Westfield Middle School computer science students visit utility hub for STEM week
WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School science teacher Patrick Dufraine brought students from his computer science and robotics classes to visit Westfield Gas & Electric on Oct. 18 for STEM week. The students got a tour of the operations center, learned about gas and electric safety, mechanics and robotics in...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities
WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
Springfield Fire Crew puts out house fire on Manchester Terrace
The Springfield Fire Department put out a house fire Sunday night.
South Hadley teachers rallying Monday for higher pay amid contract dispute
Educators in South Hadley said this is their second consecutive year working under an expired contract and they are calling on the town’s School Committee to quickly ratify a new one at a rally on Monday evening. The South Hadley Education Association (SHEA), which represents teachers in the district,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
