SPRINGFIELD — After a gutting loss last week, the South Hadley football team responded well in Week 7, excelling offensively and defensively for a 34-8 win over Putnam. “We had heart this week,” said South Hadley coach Brian Couture. “We started out flat, but then … we talked to them at halftime, and said ‘it’s yours to win, so you gotta dig deep,’ and they did.”

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO