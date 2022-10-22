ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Old woman pretends to be deaf, handicapped, and poor at restaurant to get sympathy, free food.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in high school I was abysmal at Spanish. I just couldn’t grasp how different the words were, and the context of the language. Even though I was able to memorize numbers and colors and some random sentences that are completely useless to me now, I came close to failing each semester.
Entertainment News

Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
mailplus.co.uk

Fake it till you make it! Putting on a smile makes us happier

IT can be difficult to smile when you are feeling glum. However, a study has found that the physical action of forming a grin can make you feel better. Researchers collected data from 3,878 people in 19 countries. A third were asked to hold a pen in their mouth, another third to copy smiling expressions in photos and the final third to move the corners of their lips towards their ears and lift their cheeks.
themindsjournal.com

Will It Be Easy? Nope

Will it be worth it? Absolutely. "Is everything okay?" Yeah of course, why? Are you okay? No, please I don't know how to act or how others feel about me, I feel like I'm taking people's space up like I'm asking for too much. All I want is to feel like I'm loved like I'm not annoying. Please. I don't like this feeling, I hate me.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy