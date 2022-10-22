ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

SFGate

Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are backing a hand count of all ballots in November’s midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney's office and state authorities have said they don't have legal authority. Cochise County Board of...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
SFGate

Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California test scores decline; racial disparities remain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most California students did not meet standards in math and English this year, state officials announced Monday in another example of test scores continuing to fall after the pandemic — including notable declines for Black and Latino children. Two out of three California students...
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs ,Making California Safe and Secure

Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs, Making California Safe and Secure. The death of Bay Area resident Dave Patrick Underwood, a 53-year-old Federal Protective Service officer with Homeland Security, who was shot and killed while on duty amid protests in Oakland on May 29, 2020, shocked the entire San Francisco Bay Area. The shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at 1301 Clay St. about 9:45 p.m. Friday, amid protesting over the death of George Floyd, according to the FBI reports.
OAKLAND, CA
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Surrender Gun, No Questions Asked, And Get Paid

The Sacramento Police Department will allow people to safely dispose of firearms, “no questions asked,” with the “Gun Buy Back” at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22. The effort aims to increase safety in Sacramento, which has experienced numerous gun violence instances this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE

