Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are backing a hand count of all ballots in November’s midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney's office and state authorities have said they don't have legal authority. Cochise County Board of...
SFGate
Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
How a federal proposal could undermine California’s privacy rights
California enjoys the nation's strongest privacy protections, but a bipartisan proposal in Congress could weaken abortion rights.
californiaglobe.com
Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?
Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
Newsom, Dahle to meet Sunday in only debate before Election Day
California's Republican candidate for governor will get his first — and only — chance to confront Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom face to face Sunday
Newsom, Dahle debate cost of living, fentanyl crisis, future plans ahead of CA election
Governor Newsom and challenger state Senator Dahle faced off in the only governor's debate ahead of Election Day. Here's what they discussed.
SFGate
California test scores decline; racial disparities remain
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most California students did not meet standards in math and English this year, state officials announced Monday in another example of test scores continuing to fall after the pandemic — including notable declines for Black and Latino children. Two out of three California students...
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
indybay.org
Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs ,Making California Safe and Secure
Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs, Making California Safe and Secure. The death of Bay Area resident Dave Patrick Underwood, a 53-year-old Federal Protective Service officer with Homeland Security, who was shot and killed while on duty amid protests in Oakland on May 29, 2020, shocked the entire San Francisco Bay Area. The shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at 1301 Clay St. about 9:45 p.m. Friday, amid protesting over the death of George Floyd, according to the FBI reports.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
Drivers in these California cities get stuck at the most red lights
Researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red. One Californian city ranked dead last.
Sacramento Observer
Surrender Gun, No Questions Asked, And Get Paid
The Sacramento Police Department will allow people to safely dispose of firearms, “no questions asked,” with the “Gun Buy Back” at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22. The effort aims to increase safety in Sacramento, which has experienced numerous gun violence instances this year.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
California wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild as settlement money trickles in
CONCOW, Calif. — Some survivors of California's deadliest wildfire continue to live in trailers, tents and makeshift homes nearly four years later as they wait for payments from a trust set up to compensate them. The PG&E Fire Victim Trust has paid less than half, or $5.2 billion, of...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Comments / 0