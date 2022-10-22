Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
SFGate
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
SFGate
TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT. TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
SFGate
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 553. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 553 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT.
Comments / 0