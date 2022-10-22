ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT. TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
EL PASO, TX

