INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Authorities have not identified the two men who died. IMPD officers responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street, just south of 38th Street, for a report of shots fired. While on the way to the scene, the officers learned at least one person had been shot. They located two men when they arrived, outside a car in the parking lot of an apartment building, who appeared to be shot.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO