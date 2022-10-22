Read full article on original website
In Style
Taylor Swift Officially Addressed Those Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors on Her New Album 'Midnights'
Weeks after calling out the "weird rumors" that surround her and Joe Alwyn's relationship, Taylor Swift is officially addressing one piece of gossip in particular on her new album Midnights. On the opening track of her 10th studio album, "Lavender Haze," Swift sings about the engagement buzz that has followed...
EW.com
Glee Friday Listen Here
Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxI knew it. I knew this was going to happen when I clicked "play." This just-released Glee cover of Rebecca Black's "Friday" is now officially stuck in my head, and I haven't been this unhappy since Mr. Schuester rapped for the first time. This utterly addictive rendition of the worst song I've ever heard, predominately featuring two of my fave male Glee vocalists (Sam and Artie), is now going to end up on my iPod, and I hate myself for it.
Janet Jackson sends love to Taylor Swift after name-drop on new album ‘Midnights’
CNN — Taylor Swift is getting some enthusiastic support from another music icon upon the release of her new album “Midnights.”. In “Snow On The Beach,” the fourth track from the album released on Friday, Swift calls out none other than Janet Jackson, and the “Control” singer approves.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie
If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza Allegedly Feels ‘Pressured’ by Rodney to Give Him Her Rose
Is the end approaching for Eliza and Rodney? Here's what to know about the spoilers and rumors regarding the 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed walking around the Big Apple on Oct. 17, just days before Taylor drops her 10th studio album Midnights.
EW.com
Is 9-1-1's Hen really leaving the 118? Watch a tense preview clip: 'You're not a firefighter anymore'
Hen's decision to leave her job as a firefighter paramedic to continue medical school is proving to have dire consequences right off the bat. In the final moments of last week's episode of 9-1-1, viewers saw Karen (Tracie Thoms) calling in a deadly explosion at her office. Tonight's episode, "Tomorrow", sees Hen (Aisha Hinds) rushing to the scene. Her son Denny (Declan Pratt) is safe and sound, but Karen is still in the building, and Bobby (Peter Krause) won't let her suit up and join her former 118 colleagues for the rescue.
guitar.com
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Stereogum
Watch Avril Lavigne & All Time Low Cover Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” At When We Were Young
Even though the first day of the emo-nostalgia fest When We Were Young was canceled due to high winds in Las Vegas, Sunday’s set went ahead with Paramore’s Hayley Williams giving a speech about the history of emo and Avril Lavigne joining All Time Low to cover Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.” This comes shortly after Blink-182 formally welcomed Tom DeLonge back in the band, released a new song “Edging,” and announced that they — along with Green Day — would headline next year’s When We Were Young festival.
EW.com
Katy Perry reveals the geek-chic album artwork for the 'Last Friday Night (TGIF)' Remixes
The cover to Katy Perry's remixed "Last Friday Night (TGIF)" single is about as dorky as album art gets — and, frankly, it's awesome. Very Joan Cusack in Sixteen Candles. Those with a keen eye will recall Perry rocked the look last year in August for the Kids' Choice Awards, and it appears she was so fond of it, she's splashed it all over, which is great. Once you've seen one great picture of a pretty person like Perry on an album, you've seen 'em all, right?
EW.com
See former Twin Peaks stars hold sweet cast reunion, including Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick
The Twin Peaks cast came together for a reunion sweeter than a stack of donuts. Mädchen Amick, who played Shelly Johnson on the beloved David Lynch series, shared a photo of the get-together to Instagram over the weekend, showing herself posing with Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Dale Cooper), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), and Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer).
Look: Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," is finally here -- and mere hours after it dropped fans were treated to a surprise worth staying up late for. At the stroke of 12 last night, Swift released "Midnights" after weeks of building hype, having announced the album at the 2022 MTV VMAs, unveiled the entire track list of 13 songs via a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" and released a trailer for the visual album during an NFL game.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
