Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Why Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder She Wrote’ Character Never Had a Romantic Relationship on the Show
Angela Lansbury spoke about her time on Murder She Wrote. She explained why her character, Jessica Fletcher, never had a love interest.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Scared After Her Transgender Daughter Receives Death Threats
Jamie Lee Curtis has some real-life horrors to draw inspiration from when starring in the Halloween movies, noting that the fear you see on her face in the films’ scary sequences is genuine and inspired by the death threats her daughter has received. Jamie has opened up about her...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
Actor Leslie Jordan Dies At 67 After Being In A Car Crash
Actor Leslie Jordan has passed away. He died after a car accident. Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67. It is suspected that he suffered a medical emergency while driving out in Hollywood. His BMW crashed into the side of the building. Leslie is best...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Gone Too Soon: Show Alums Who Died
Gone too soon. While many budding musicians got their big breaks on the American Idol stage through the years, a handful lost their lives not long afterward. Nikki McKibbin, who appeared alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on season 1, died in November 2020 at the age of 42. The Fear Factor alum, who finished in third place on the […]
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?
We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted
Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
Country singer Jody Miller dies at age 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson's Disease
Country singer Jody Miller has died at the age of 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson's Disease. The Grammy-award winner passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, seven years after being diagnosed with the disease, according to The Oklahoman. She was surrounded by her family at the...
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
