Shawnee County, KS

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 2 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week.

On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event is sponsored by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Clackamas, Oregon.

The SNSO reports its Fugitive Warrant Unit made 32 attempts for service, resulting in a total of 16 arrests, according to Christian. A total of 14 misdemeanor warrants were served for family-related violence crimes. Additionally, one felony warrant was served along with six misdemeanor warrants for other various crimes.

Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka

The SNSO’s Civil Process Unit also served three protection from abuse orders, one stalking order and three process papers for family-related cases, according to Christian.

The National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep lasts all day and involves multiple law enforcement agencies across the U.S. that attempt to serve outstanding family-violence related warrants, according to Christian. Warrants are served for all types of family crimes, which include:

  • Domestic violence crimes
  • Interfering with making 911 calls, obstruction of telephone service, or crimes relating to a victim calling 911
  • Restraining order violations
  • Stalking order violations
  • Domestic violence release agreement violations or bail bond violations
  • Non-payment of child support
  • Child abuse crimes
  • Elder abuse crimes
  • Any other family violence or child abuse crimes specific to the local area

Last year, 64 law enforcement agencies from 17 states participated in this event, according to Christian. They served more than 300 family-violence warrants nationwide in a single day.

KSNT News

