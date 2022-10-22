ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

paininthepass.info

SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Police Arrest Driver Who Caused A Crash On Southbound I-15, Then Fled The Scene

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> California Highway Patrol arrested one person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision involving a big rig tractor trailer and back F-250 lifted truck. The incident took place at about 5:43pm October 23, 2022. The location of the crash was between the Bear Valley Road and the Main Street exits.
HESPERIA, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children

A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Nationwide Report

3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested

A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
CORONA, CA

