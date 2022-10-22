Read full article on original website
paininthepass.info
SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
paininthepass.info
Car Fire In The Cajon Pass Jammed I-15 Traffic Sunday Afternoon In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small SUV caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, created smoke that you could see for miles. California Highway Patrol and Barstow Fire Department were getting calls of a white SUV on fire at Old Highway 58 exit at 3:42pm on October 23, 2022.
paininthepass.info
Police Arrest Driver Who Caused A Crash On Southbound I-15, Then Fled The Scene
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> California Highway Patrol arrested one person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol responded to the traffic collision involving a big rig tractor trailer and back F-250 lifted truck. The incident took place at about 5:43pm October 23, 2022. The location of the crash was between the Bear Valley Road and the Main Street exits.
Driver Flees Scene of Pickup Truck Crash Through Front Yard of Home
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
vvng.com
Driver transported by ambulance after rollover crash on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash was transported by ambulance to a local hospital early Saturday morning. It happened at about 6:30 am, on October 22, 2022, along Mariposa Road, south of Eucalyptus Street where the roadway curves near the I-15 freeway. San...
Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Whittier. The… Read more "Pedestrian Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Whittier"
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
onscene.tv
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
z1077fm.com
Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children
A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
z1077fm.com
A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest
A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory for Sunday Night And Monday For IE Valley
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
foxla.com
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday.
