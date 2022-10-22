ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Zach Wilson’s statement game could come at Russell Wilson’s expense

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49L0A2_0iiOgPFE00

The 2022 football season has already provided several surprises. Some of the biggest include Zach Wilson ‘s New York Jets sitting at 4-2, as well as Russell Wilson struggling to lead the Denver Broncos to victory. On Sunday, the two units collide for a Week 7 battle, with both franchises heading in very different directions.

New York’s Wilson has yet to lose a start this season, going 3-0 against Pittsburgh, Miami, and Green Bay while averaging 30.3 points per game. The Broncos? Well, their Wilson can’t find out how to turn the stove on, as Denver averages a league-worst 15.2 points per game .

Prior to the season’s start, most would have penciled this game in as a win for the Broncos, but now that we’ve seen both teams’ performances as of late, it’s actually the Jets who should be feeling more confident heading into Empower Field at Mile High.

Zach Wilson’s ready to make a name for himself in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvmdC_0iiOgPFE00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • Zach Wilson stats in 2022 : 56% comp. rate, 572 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Since becoming the second overall pick in 2021, Wilson has started just 16 games in his NFL career, not even a full season by modern standards. After taking Gang Green to a 3-10 record a season ago, Wilson has yet to lose in this year’s campaign. Jets fans are thrilled to have a 4-2 record, but Wilson has yet to have that signature game letting the NFL know he’s arrived in his second NFL season.

Instead, it’s been New York’s running game that’s fueled the Jets’ success. Wilson hasn’t topped 252 passing yards in his three starts, but he’s taking sacks at a lower rate than he did as a rookie (6.3% compared to 10.3%). This is great, considering Wilson lost more yards (-370) on sacks than any other player a season ago. If this trend holds up, Wilson could be looking at a big breakout year.

Wilson will be taking on a passing defense that ranks fifth in the NFL, allowing just 184.5 passing yards per game, thanks to a secondary that features one of the top rising stars in football, with cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Wilson’s weapons will have to win their one-on-one battles downfield, but they certainly have the speed and size to do so.

Garrett Wilson ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and Corey Davis (6-foot-3), gives Wilson both a speed threat and a tall target, even if his aim is a bit off deep downfield. It’s the NFL, so it won’t ever be easy, there will always be a blue-chip prospect on the other side of the ball, but Wilson himself has the potential to become one of the best young quarterbacks in football. That opportunity is squarely in front of the 23-year-old QB on Sunday.

Related: New York Giants and Jets rebuilds are ahead of schedule after stunning upset wins in Week 6

Russell Wilson – Ready to ride Broncos into another loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOeku_0iiOgPFE00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
  • Russell Wilson stats in 2022 : 58.6% comp. rate, 1,442 passing yards, 5 TD, 3 INT

Where did the Russell Wilson we saw with the Seattle Seahawks go? Suddenly Wilson not only has seemingly lost a few steps, he no longer has his fastball. Wilson’s just a tenth of a yard away from averaging his career low per attempt and is finding the end zone at a career-low rate (2.5% of his throws). Plus, Wilson used to have incredible awareness that helped him become such a respected leader league-wide, but he’s missed several wide-open receivers , leading to even more criticism.

While quarterbacks will never be perfect, missed opportunities will always exist in some form, but Wilson’s examples have come with the game on the line. Past versions of Wilson would have had no trouble finding the open man, extending plays with his feet, or making clutch throws to put the team on his back. Only, we haven’t seen any version of such QB in Denver.

Making matters worse, Wilson reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in Denver’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Now, Wilson finds himself in another tough situation as a true game-time decision heading into Sunday’s matchup. If Wilson isn’t anywhere close to 100%, it just doesn’t make sense for the Broncos to let their $242 million QB suit up, no matter how bout the optics look from the outside.

Related: Where does Russell Wilson rank in this year’s NFL QB rankings?

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Sunday

Tony Romo calling a Dallas Cowboys game is always going to spark a lot of reactions on social media. The former Cowboys quarterback is on the call for the Dallas vs. Detroit game on CBS on Sunday afternoon. It's been a mediocre game for the Cowboys, who are leading the...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadspin

Russell Wilson takes another L

Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy