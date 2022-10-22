ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Sunburst chairs packed up as Memorial Union Terrace closes for season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The days are getting cooler, the nights are coming sooner, sleeves are getting longer, and now another sign of summertime’s end is upon us: The Memorial Union’s Terrace Chairs are going back into storage. The Wisconsin Union’s Terrace closes for the season on Monday....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DeForest dancers selected to be dancing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin funds ‘Women in Cyber Security’ event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin funded its first women in cyber security summit on Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells. The event brought a panel of members and speakers from a variety of backgrounds who spoke about their experiences in the male-dominated industry. The gathering tried to unite women from across...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD releases stats from homecoming weekend Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin Police Department released statistics of the citations they handed down on the game day Saturday. During the Purdue Game, UWPD said they ejected 43 people, with 24 of them being students. Thirteen citations were issued to students during the homecoming celebration and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion

OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked Photos and Videos Sparks Police Investigation

Police are investigating how private photos and videos of the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team got leaked online. The University of Wisconsin athletic department recently released a statement about the photos and video that surfaced online, which contains graphic content including the players lifting their sports bras. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten Championship last December.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion

OREGON, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Madison youth explore fall foliage with Leaf Magic for Kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend gave way for summer-like weather and kids took to the outdoors in Madison to enjoy the fall foliage Saturday with Leaf Magic for Kids. Get Kids Outside Team hosted an afternoon of exploring the leaves and trees of Warner Park with Naturalist Kathlean Wolf.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed. Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured. The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out...
BRODHEAD, WI
nbc15.com

Fake active shooter threats sweep south central Wisconsin

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!. The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

More rain moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our second round of rain will be arriving this evening, pushing in from the west along a cold front. This is the more promising rain chance compared to what we saw last night. Showers are expected to be more widespread and no thunderstorm activity is expected.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning. “This arms-length review should give the public confidence...
MADISON, WI

