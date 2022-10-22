Read full article on original website
Sunburst chairs packed up as Memorial Union Terrace closes for season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The days are getting cooler, the nights are coming sooner, sleeves are getting longer, and now another sign of summertime’s end is upon us: The Memorial Union’s Terrace Chairs are going back into storage. The Wisconsin Union’s Terrace closes for the season on Monday....
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
DeForest dancers selected to be dancing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
DeForest dancers selected to be dancing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week.
Wisconsin funds ‘Women in Cyber Security’ event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin funded its first women in cyber security summit on Sunday in the Wisconsin Dells. The event brought a panel of members and speakers from a variety of backgrounds who spoke about their experiences in the male-dominated industry. The gathering tried to unite women from across...
UWPD releases stats from homecoming weekend Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Wisconsin Police Department released statistics of the citations they handed down on the game day Saturday. During the Purdue Game, UWPD said they ejected 43 people, with 24 of them being students. Thirteen citations were issued to students during the homecoming celebration and...
Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
DeForest dancers selected to be dancing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week.
Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
LIST: Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign is right around the corner and you can help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin. This year’s campaign will kick off on Wednesday when Two Men & a Truck will deliver over 300 food barrels to area businesses and organizations.
Wisconsin Volleyball Team Leaked Photos and Videos Sparks Police Investigation
Police are investigating how private photos and videos of the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team got leaked online. The University of Wisconsin athletic department recently released a statement about the photos and video that surfaced online, which contains graphic content including the players lifting their sports bras. Some of the photos appeared to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten Championship last December.
Madison park renamed in memory of Dick Wagner, first openly gay Dane County Board member
MADISON, Wis. — Kerr-McGee Triangle Park in Madison has been officially renamed in memory of R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, Dane County’s first openly gay county board member who died late last year. A dedication ceremony at the park, located at the intersection of Williamson and Jenifer...
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion

Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th 'Fill the Hill'.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Madison youth explore fall foliage with Leaf Magic for Kids
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend gave way for summer-like weather and kids took to the outdoors in Madison to enjoy the fall foliage Saturday with Leaf Magic for Kids. Get Kids Outside Team hosted an afternoon of exploring the leaves and trees of Warner Park with Naturalist Kathlean Wolf.
Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed. Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured. The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out...
Fake active shooter threats sweep south central Wisconsin
Fake active shooter threats sweep south central Wisconsin

When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!. The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors....
Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.
Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.

When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
More rain moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our second round of rain will be arriving this evening, pushing in from the west along a cold front. This is the more promising rain chance compared to what we saw last night. Showers are expected to be more widespread and no thunderstorm activity is expected.
Review clears Vilas Zoo on racism, hostile workplace allegations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into reports of racism and a hostile work environment at the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of either, at least to the point of meeting a legal standard, the Dane Co. Board revealed Monday morning. “This arms-length review should give the public confidence...
